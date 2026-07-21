Quiz: Where should you find your perfect cold treat in Waterloo?

With rising temperatures and sunshine lengthening our evenings, you’re sure to be craving something refreshing (and sweet) this summer. Whether that’s a frozen yogurt or a couple scoops on a classic waffle cone, there’s plenty of amazing spots in town to get your cold treat fix! Take the quiz below to find your perfect cold treat.

1. Is your perfect cold treat creamy?

a. Absolutely, but the most important factor is the quality of the dairy

b. Creamy, but not too heavy

c. As creamy as it gets!

d. I prefer something refreshing, rather than creamy

e. Classic creamy

2. How would your friends describe you?

a. Conscientious

b. Creative

c. Bubbly

d. Disciplined

e. Easy-going

3. Pick your favourite breakfast food.

a. Omelette

b. Yogurt parfait

c. Oatmeal

d. Smoothie bowl

e. Corn flakes

4. Pick a vacation activity.

a. Beach yoga

b. Painting the ocean

c. Making s’mores

d. Going for a run along the beach

e. Relaxing on the sand

5. Who’s your favourite female artist?

a. Billie Eilish

b. Taylor Swift

c. Olivia Dean

d. Oliva Rodrigo

e. Lady Gaga

6. Pick your favourite color.

a. Gold

b. Sky blue

c. Burgundy

d. Violet

e. Fuschia

7. Pick your favourite building on campus.

a. Davis Centre Library (DC)

b. Hagey Hall (HH)

c. Dana Porter Library (DP)

d. Physical Activities Complex (PAC)

e. Student Life Centre (SLC)

Mostly a – Four All Ice Cream

Address: 75 King St. S. Unit 56, Waterloo

Key features: Gluten-free waffle cones, dairy-free whipped cream, ice cream for those with milk sensitivities, vegan ice cream

Perfect if: You’re seeking a locally-owned company and all-natural ice cream from locally-sourced ingredients!

Transit time from UW: About 20 minutes by bus to arrive.

Ajoa Mintah, a UW engineering alumnus, founded Four All Ice Cream. Mintah graduated from UW’s chemical engineering program, worked in the automotive sector for six years and then pursued consultant work for nine years. She grew disinterested in that career path, and sought something more creatively inclined. Mintah had taken a course on food process engineering during her undergraduate years and came up with the idea to make ice cream. She developed ice cream that was both locally-sourced and well-tolerated for those with milk sensitivities, as the milk is derived from Guernsey cows whose milk protein is typically better tolerated.

Four All Ice Cream offers four standard ice cream flavours, including vanilla bean, chocolate milk, salted caramel, and mad cat espresso, using coffee beans supplied by a business in Cambridge. Each month, you’ll find an additional variety of four new flavours to choose from. If you’re keen to visit this spot for a sweet treat, head on down to Uptown Waterloo for a scoop (or four)!

Mostly b – Menchie’s

Address: 247 King St. N. Unit 3, Waterloo

Key features: Wide assortment of topping options

Perfect if: You love the freedom of customizing your frozen treats!

Transit time from UW: About 15 minutes by bus to arrive.

Are you a fan of fro-yo or sorbet? Love the freedom of getting as much or as little as you like? If so, Menchie’s is the spot for you! Grab yourself a cup and add as many toppings as you wish, just keep in mind the final cost comes down to weight. From gummies to lychee bubbles to fresh fruit, there are bound to be toppings you’ll love. A medium frozen yogurt cup, toppings not included, comes to $11.49 + HST.

Mostly c – Old Firehall Dessert Café

Address: 35 King St. N., Waterloo

Key features: Unique ice cream and gelato flavours, other assorted drinks and desserts available

Perfect if: You want to try some high-quality gelato or want to try out one of their milkshakes while you’re there!

Transit time from UW: About 20 minutes by bus to arrive.

Located in the heart of Uptown Waterloo, Old Firehall Dessert Café opened in December 2025. Although it’s a rather new dessert spot, it’s become a favourite of many locals due to its high quality and varied menu options and pleasant ambience. A single-scoop cup is $6.50 + HST and a classic single-scoop waffle cone is $7.50 + HST. Prices are the same whether your scoop is ice cream or gelato. Toppings are $0.89 each and options include sprinkles, peanuts, Skor, Oreo, Smarties, and M&Ms. Gourmet ice cream sandwiches are also available for $10.99 + HST in an assortment of flavours, or you can even customize your own.

Mostly d – OAKBERRY Açaí Bowls & Smoothies

Address: 308 King St. N. Unit 111, Waterloo.

Key features: Authentic açaí from the Brazilian Amazon

Perfect if: You want a superfood that tastes amazing and boosts your health!

Transit time from UW: About 20 minutes by bus to arrive.

Who needs to head to Brazil when you can grab fresh açaí right here in Waterloo? It might not be ice cream, but this tropical treat is sure to help you cool off on a hot day. Açaí is a violet berry that grows in Brazilian rainforests and it’s often called a superfood for its high antioxidant and nutrient profile. Açaí contains healthy omega-6 and omega-9 fats, alongside minerals and nutrients such as vitamin E, calcium, and potassium. A classic 12 oz cup of açaí costs $12.45 + HST and toppings can be added for an additional fee. Smoothies, bowls, and matcha are also available for purchase.

Mostly e – Smarty Pants

Address: Student Life Centre, University of Waterloo

Key features: Dairy-free alternatives, classic brand name toppings (Reese’s, Smarties, etc.)

Perfect if: You’re seeking a budget-friendly, classic frozen treat!

Transit time from UW: Zero minutes, located on campus

Experiencing an ice cream emergency? If you’re in urgent need of a frozen treat, you don’t need to go far. Located in the SLC, Smarty Pants is one of the newest and sweetest additions to the food court. You can grab a classic waffle cone soft serve for just $3.99 + HST. Milkshakes are $4.99 + HST, and you can snag a ‘brain freeze’ (similar to a DQ blizzard) for $5.99 + HST. There are an assortment of toppings available, all for $1 each. Toppings include Reese’s Pieces, Oreo, Smarties, hot fudge, hot caramel, strawberry, sprinkles, and even crushed waffle cones.