Rainbow crosswalks repainted gray for the foreseeable future

The rainbow crosswalks on Ring Road have been repainted to a neutral gray colour for over one month, which the university said will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.

According to a Daily Bulletin post, the work was completed as part of routine seasonal maintenance.

“When considering maintenance this year, taking costs for ongoing upkeep into consideration among other factors, the decision was made not to repaint the Ring Road rainbow crosswalks due to road repair needed to address potholes and future plans to re-pave Ring Road,” said the university in the post. “To avoid the faded crosswalks looking neglected, they were painted over in a neutral colour.”

The organization stated that UW remains committed to celebrating Pride and supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community through events such as the Pride flag raising, and the tradition of the great gaggle of rainbow geese installed across main campus.