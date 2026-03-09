Ready to spring forward? How to adjust (and make the most) of the time change

Are you ready to spring forward? Well, ready or not, the clocks sprang forward an hour today, Sunday, March 8. At 2 a.m. clocks reset to 3 a.m. If you’re already missing that extra hour of sleep, you’ll need to wait until Sunday, Nov. 1 to get that hour of slumber back!

How can Daylight Saving Time boost our mood?

Most of us are familiar with or have heard of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Whether you’ve experienced it firsthand or simply heard about it, there is no denying that the darkness of wintertime can have a detrimental impact on our mood and energy levels. While losing an hour of sleep can feel tough for those of us who value our rest, it is also worth recognizing that the loss of sleep does mean the chance for more sunlight exposure during the day. Rather than rely on artificial sunlamps for a mood boost, we can soon begin to spend more time out in the warm weather and getting much-needed sunlight.

The extra hour of evening light also means a little extra time spent outdoors or participating in your favourite recreational activities or socializing with friends, all of which can further reduce any feelings of sadness or lethargy more likely to occur during the winter months.

Why is it tough to adjust to Daylight Savings Time?

Even though most of us are sick of early nightfalls and lack of sunlight, it can still feel tough to adjust to losing an hour of sleep. The difficulty to adjust is closely linked to our natural circadian rhythms or body clocks. An article from Psychology Today describes how our natural body clocks influence our appetites, hormone levels, and sleep-wake cycle.

Many mood disorders, such as depression, SAD, and bipolar disorder are connected to poor sleep and shifts to one’s natural circadian rhythm. When clocks spring forward an hour, our circadian rhythms are forced to immediately adjust to a change to our natural rhythms, which can temporarily throw off our body’s natural equilibrium. Given the brain also tends to prefer consistency and a set schedule, the time change can affect our typical routines, meaning focus and productivity fall short.

How can I help myself adjust to the time change?

There are several tricks and tips you can try implementing in your routine over the coming week to make the time change a little easier. Consider giving one or several of these strategies a shot:

Improve your sleep hygiene

If you’re used to spending the minutes before you head to bed scrolling on your phones, it’s a habit that’s well worth quitting. The blue light emitted from screens affects your body’s ability to wind down for the night. Ensuring you give yourself at least 1-2 hours off screens before bed can make a major difference in your quality of sleep, meaning the loss of an hour just might feel a little less draining. Consider investing in blackout curtains for your bedroom to block light (and improve your slumber) or a soothing herbal tea before bed can also help you unwind.

Get enough exercise during the day

Exercise is a great way to boost your mood, get some endorphins going, and also, tire yourself out enough so that when it’s time to go to bed, you’ll be able to fall asleep faster.

Spend enough time outdoors during daylight hours

Spending time outdoors means exposure to sunlight, which can help regulate your circadian rhythm as your body adjusts to the extra hour of daylight. Spending time in nature also has been shown to boost mood, which can make a difference if you’re not feeling yourself while adjusting to the time change.

Consume foods rich in vitamin D

Vitamin D has been shown to support a healthy mood. Given the lack of sunlight we felt during the winter months, upping your intake of Vitamin D-rich foods can help support your sense of well-being as we adjust to springtime. Consider eating more fish, milk, eggs, and mushrooms!