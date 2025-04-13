Ready to vote? Do it right here today on campus for the 2025 election

While your focus may be on finals with the end of the semester approaching, it’s important to remember that your responsibilities extend far beyond the classroom. The upcoming federal election is a valuable opportunity to help shape the future of Canada and have your voice heard. Even with a demanding schedule, making time to vote is a meaningful way to participate in your civic duty. From April 13–16, advance voting stations will be set up right here on campus, giving you a chance to fulfill your civic duty without stepping too far from your study spot.

Understanding how the election process works can help you appreciate the impact of your vote. Canada is divided into 343 ridings, each represented by a local Member of Parliament (MP). When you cast your vote, you are selecting an MP to represent your riding. Additionally, Canada follows a first-past-the-post system which means that the candidate with the most votes wins, even if it’s not a majority. The party with the most MPs elected forms the government, and its leader becomes the Prime Minister.

Even if your home riding is far from Waterloo, you can still vote on campus during the advance voting period. You can vote at one of the campus locations: the Multi-Purpose Room (MPR) in the Student Life Centre (SLC) or the University Club on April 13 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., or on April 14-16 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. If you’re not in Waterloo, you can vote at a participating campus location or go to an advance polling station in your home riding. You can also vote by mail or at any Elections Canada office before April 22. Make sure to bring the necessary ID to prove your identity and address.

The federal government makes decisions that affect key areas such as education funding, economic policies, and international relations—issues that impact everything from your student loans to the job market after graduation. By voting, you have a say in selecting the representatives who will make decisions on these matters. To make an informed decision on Election Day, it’s essential to prepare. Start by researching the key issues at stake in this election, as well as the platforms of the political parties running. Consider how their promises align with your values and priorities. Tools like CBC’s Vote Compass can help you compare party platforms on the issues that matter most to you. Additionally, plan when and where you will vote—whether that’s during advance voting at one of the campus polling stations or on Election Day itself. By familiarizing yourself well with the voting process, you’ll be ready to cast your ballot with confidence, ensuring your voice is considered in shaping Canada’s future.

More than 100 universities across the country are participating in this early voting initiative. Election day is April 28.