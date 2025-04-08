Recap: the 2025 athletics banquet

UW’s annual athletics awards banquet was held on Wednesday, an event which recognizes the work of student athletes over the 2024-25 academic year.

For the second year in a row, women’s hockey was awarded team of the year. With another season for the books, the team claimed OUA and U SPORTS silver medals on top of their 18-2-6 regular season.

Musa Huq took home the Imprint coach of the year award for his work leading the squash program. During his first year in the role, he led the women’s team to bronze and the men’s team to silver during the OUA championships. Huq was also awarded the OUA squash coach of the year.

This season’s WUSA rookies of the year were Kymora Stafford (women’s basketball) and Michael Ji (badminton). Stafford, who was also named an OUA all-rookie, led the Warriors with 10.9 points per game and earned a career high 20 points against Laurier in February. Ji helped lead the Warriors to an OUA silver medal and was named an OUA all-star.

Male athlete of the year went to Matt Onuska of men’s hockey. Onuska earned a nation-best .941 save percentage this season, taking home goaltender of the year awards from both OUA and U SPORTS, as well as OUA all-star and All-Canadian awards.

When asked about the most memorable moments from the year, Onuska reminisced on all the time the team spent together on the road: “We have a really tight group and we had a lot of fun throughout the entire season.”

Meagan Hobson of field hockey won female athlete of the year, after captaining the Warriors to their first OUA field hockey crown in 20 years. This season, Hobson tied for the OUA lead in goals (with 6) and tied for second in points (with 12). She was also named an OUA all-star, U Sports tournament MVP, and All-Canadian.

Hobson spoke about the “unbelievable experience” of the OUA championship, thanking several people that helped her throughout the season: “My team, you guys make me a better player, my coaches for always cheering me on, and my family for learning the rules of field hockey and never missing a game.”

More information on the awards can be found on the athletics website, and a recording of the event can be viewed here.