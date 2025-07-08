Recapping WUSA’s July meeting

WUSA’s regular board meeting took place last night, and was livestreamed publicly on WUSA’s YouTube channel. The full agenda can be accessed here, and below is a quick recap of the motions that were passed:

The first item addressed at the meeting was the Ownership Consultation Committee, which was stated to be “in need of active members.” As such, the board voted on removing Shamita Narukulla and Hana Rauf as at-large members, and appointing Guransh Singh Kohli and Janani Ganesh. Additionally, to fill the vacancy on the Governance Committee, the board voted to appoint Magnus Scott.

At the 2025 Annual General Members’ meeting, a motion was passed which requested that WUSA would review officer compensation. The motion suggested that WUSA officers be required to track their hours for three months, and present a summary of their work in order to evaluate the structure surrounding these roles. Last night’s meeting took up this recommendation, with members voting on whether the Governance Committee should recommend the above actions. After much debate on the language surrounding the recommendations, the recommendation was ultimately passed. The presentation from officers about their work activities is scheduled to take place at WUSA’s October board meeting.

Finally, a motion regarding timeline requirements for directors to submit proposed motions was passed unanimously. The motion aims to “streamline” timeframes so that proposed motions are able to pass without significant delays or stress to the governance structure.

The minutes from last night’s meeting, once available, will be posted by WUSA here.