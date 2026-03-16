Recipe: Banana bread bites
| March 16, 2026
I truly believe that banana bread should be a weekly refrigerator restock for every household. You can never go wrong with banana bread, and this recipe is no exception.
Tools
2 mixing bowls
Brownie pan (8 x 8 square pan)
Cooling rack
A knife
Ingredients
3-4 medium overripe bananas, mashed (yields about 2 cups)
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour
¼ cup of butter, room temperature
½ cup of granulated sugar
½ tsp of vanilla extract (natural or artificial)
1 tsp of baking soda
½ tsp of salt
½ – 1 tbsp of softened butter or non-stick spray to grease the pan
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease the pan.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana, eggs, butter, sugar and vanilla.
- In another bowl, combine the baking soda, flour, and salt. Then incrementally add the dry mixture to the wet mixture.
- Once combined, pour the batter into the greased pan and bake for 35-40 minutes. If you have a larger pan, reduce the cooking time to 25-30 minutes. A smaller pan will require 40-55 minutes. Note that different ovens may also affect cooking time. Nonetheless, if you are not using an 8 x 8 pan, ensure to monitor the banana bread closely. The banana bread is done when you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean.
- Let the bread cool for 20-30 minutes. Once cooled, slice the bread into squares to make them bite-sized.
This recipe is perfect as a mid-day snack or a grab-and-go when you are running late to class. Enjoy!