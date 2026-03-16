Recipe: Banana bread bites

Once combined, pour the batter into the greased pan and bake for 35-40 minutes. If you have a larger pan, reduce the cooking time to 25-30 minutes. A smaller pan will require 40-55 minutes. Note that different ovens may also affect cooking time. Nonetheless, if you are not using an 8 x 8 pan, ensure to monitor the banana bread closely. The banana bread is done when you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean.