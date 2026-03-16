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Recipe: Banana bread bites

Ingrid Au

| March 16, 2026

I truly believe that banana bread should be a weekly refrigerator restock for every household. You can never go wrong with banana bread, and this recipe is no exception. 

Tools

2 mixing bowls 

Brownie pan (8 x 8 square pan) 

Cooling rack 

A knife 

Ingredients 

3-4 medium overripe bananas, mashed (yields about 2 cups) 

2 large eggs 

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

¼ cup of butter, room temperature 

½ cup of granulated sugar 

½ tsp of vanilla extract (natural or artificial) 

1 tsp of baking soda 

½ tsp of salt 

½ – 1 tbsp of softened butter or non-stick spray to grease the pan 

Instructions 

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease the pan. 
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana, eggs, butter, sugar and vanilla.
  3. In another bowl, combine the baking soda, flour, and salt. Then incrementally add the dry mixture to the wet mixture.  
  4. Once combined, pour the batter into the greased pan and bake for 35-40 minutes. If you have a larger pan, reduce the cooking time to 25-30 minutes. A smaller pan will require 40-55 minutes. Note that different ovens may also affect cooking time. Nonetheless, if you are not using an 8 x 8 pan, ensure to monitor the banana bread closely. The banana bread is done when you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean. 
  5. Let the bread cool for 20-30 minutes. Once cooled, slice the bread into squares to make them bite-sized. 

This recipe is perfect as a mid-day snack or a grab-and-go when you are running late to class. Enjoy!

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