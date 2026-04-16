Recipe: Chicken Caesar wrap

This recipe is inspired by the viral chicken Caesar wrap from Vinny’s Cafe in Boca Raton, Florida. It is a refreshing yet flavourful wrap, perfect for a mid-day lunch. The best part of this recipe is that you can meal prep the salad and make the wrap as needed.

Tools

A large mixing bowl

Air fryer or oven

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Ingredients

1 large whole tortilla

Pre-made Caesar salad mix (a standard bag should yield about 3-4 cups)

2-3 chicken tenders, sizes may vary

3 tbsp of freshly grated parmesan cheese

Salt

Black pepper

Optional: Salted kettle chips for additional crunch

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F and bake the chicken tenders for about 18 minutes or until the tenders are golden and crispy. If your chicken tenders come with cooking instructions, follow them instead. In a large mixing bowl, combine the salad mix and the dressing that comes with it. Place the salad mix in the centre of the tortilla, but ensure that you do not overfill it. Each wrap should have about 1 cup of salad mix to avoid overfilling. Carefully and slowly wrap the corners of the tortilla around the salad mixture. You may also lay an aluminium foil underneath the tortilla and then wrap it around the tortilla. This will make the overall process easier. Optionally, you may also add kettle chips for additional crunch.

There is a reason why this chicken Caesar wrap went viral, and this recipe perfectly mimics the flavours and textures of the wrap. This recipe is especially convenient if your schedule requires you to be on campus all day. Enjoy!