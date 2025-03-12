Recipe: Chocolate chip cookie

This week, I took a deep dive into my collection of recipes on Imprint, and I realized that I have never written a recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Consider this my formal apology for leaving out the most delicious baked good to exist. This recipe incorporates the magic of brown butter and takes less than an hour to create. It pairs perfectly with a cup of hot chocolate or milk during these treacherous winters.

Tools

Measuring cup

2 mixing bowls

Baking spatula

Cooking pan

Whisk or spatula

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Ingredients

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of milk chocolate chips

1 cup of unsalted butter at room temperature

1 ¼ cup of brown sugar

⅓ cup of white sugar

1 whole egg and 2 egg yolks at room temperature

1 tbsp of vanilla extract

1 tsp of salt

¾ tsp of baking soda

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a pan over medium heat, cook the butter for 5-6 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside in a bowl and let cool. Combine the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl: flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the cooled brown butter, brown and white sugar, vanilla extract, egg and egg yolks. Using your whisk or spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet, then mix in the chocolate chips.

Line your sheet pan with parchment paper and roll the dough into the size of a golf ball. Space the cookies out so they do not merge when baking. They should be about 2-3 inches apart. Bake the cookies for about 10 minutes, or until the edges are golden and the centre remains soft. You can also check if they’re done by inserting a toothpick into the cookies: if it comes out clean, the cookies are ready. Once baked, set them aside to cool for 10 minutes, and then transfer them to a cooling rack.

There’s just something special about a simple treat. During this cold harsh winter, nothing is better than a warm baked cookie and a cup of hot chocolate. Enjoy and stay warm!