Recipe: Cinnamon roll bites

We are deep into the fall season when Waterloo Park is awash with hues of orange, yellow, and red. No other view can make me as excited for all things fall. My recent favourite seasonal snack has been my cinnamon roll bites — rich in sweetness and spices, rolled with love and coated in decadent dark chocolate.

Tools:

Parchment paper

Sheet pan

2 heat-safe bowl

A pot

Storage container

Food processor/blender

Ingredients:

For the bites: Yields about 14 servings

1 cup of medjool dates, about 12-15 dates, depending on size

1 cup of unsalted cashews

½ cup of quick oats

2 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of vanilla extract

½ tsp of sea salt

¼ cup of honey; optional for sweetness

For the icing and chocolate shell:

1 cup of dark chocolate callets, unmelted

¼ cup of powdered sugar

1-3 tbsp of milk of your choice

Instructions:

In a food processor or blender, combine the dates, cashews, quick oats, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt, and the optional honey for additional sweetness. Blend in intervals until the mixture is thoroughly combined and blended. Take 1 tbsp of the mixture and roll it into a ball. Set it aside and repeat with the remaining mixture. Assemble a double boiler by placing a heat-safe bowl of chocolate over a pot of simmering water. Ensure the water is not boiling over the bowl, and gently stir the chocolate at low heat until it has melted. Using a fork or chopstick, dip the balls into the melted chocolate. Place them on the sheet pan lined with parchment paper and let them cool in the fridge for approximately 1 hour, or until they have hardened. For the icing, combine the powdered sugar and milk of your choice. Stir until you get a viscous mixture. Drizzle the icing onto the balls before serving.

During peak fall season, nothing is better than enjoying the weather with a hot cup of pumpkin spice latte and a delicious, hearty snack like this recipe. Enjoy and have a happy October!