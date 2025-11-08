  • A person in a black outfit sits on giant red lips. Banner reads: "Give yourself over to absolute pleasure. The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets now on sale! PRINCESSWEIRLAS.COM. Princess October 24–31. The 50th Anniversary Extravaganza!.

Recipe: One pot hearty soup

Ingrid Au

| November 8, 2025

In the midst of November, nothing feels cosier than a warm bowl of soup. With the term getting busier with tests and assignments, I wanted to make this dish as filling as possible so that it can serve as a single meal. This way, your meals are one less thing to worry about! 

Tools: 

A large soup pot 

A ladle 

Cutting board 

A knife 

Airtight container 

Ingredients (yields 7-8 bowls)

1 cup of canned crushed tomatoes (about 1 can) 

4 cups of store-bought chicken stock, unsalted

1 stalk of celery, diced 

2 carrots, sliced and halved 

1 stalk of kale (about 4 cups) 

1 cup of canned white kidney beans (about 1 can) 

1 whole link of Italian sausage 

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 white onion, diced 

2 bay leaves 

1 sprig of thyme 

1 tsp of brown/white sugar 

2 tbsp of white vinegar / red wine vinegar 

1 tbsp of cooking oil of your choice

Salt 

Black pepper 

Optional: 2 tsp of dried chilli peppers 

Instructions: 

  1. In a soup pot, combine the oil, onion, garlic, bay leaves, carrots, celery, sausage, and kale. Cook at medium–high heat until the kale has wilted and the onions are translucent and golden.  
  2. Once cooked, add the crushed tomato, thyme, beans, and chicken stock. Let it simmer at low heat for 30 minutes. After simmering, you should be able to insert a fork into the beans with ease. 
  3. Season with vinegar, sugar, salt, and black pepper to taste. Optionally, you may add dried chilli peppers for extra spice. Let it simmer at low heat for another 15 minutes and it’s ready to be served. 

This dish can be refrigerated in an airtight container for a maximum of one week. I hope this soup becomes a staple dish during your midterm season, as it is an easy one-pot recipe that will last you for a week. Enjoy, and good luck with midterms!

