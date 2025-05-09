  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Recipe: Pesto pasta salad

Ingrid Au

| May 9, 2025

One of my favourite proverbs is “April showers bring May flowers,” which is beautifully depicted by the change in scenery during my train rides home. For months, I was used to seeing snow-blanketed landscapes and icicles hanging on the eaves of passing homes. Now, the gardens are starting to bloom, and the trees are coming back to life, painting a vibrant scenery. This revival inspired me to make a refreshing dish to honour the coming of spring: pesto pasta salad.

Tools: 

A salad bowl or any large bowl 

Tongs or a mixing spoon 

Measuring cup 

Ingredients: 

2 cups of boxed pasta: Fusilli, Farfalle, or Penne

1 cup of zucchini, sliced and halved 

½ cup of cherry tomatoes, halved (or ⅓ cup of sun-dried tomatoes) 

1 cup of chicken, sliced into cubes 

⅓ cup of fresh whole basil

2 cups of spinach 

½ cup of store-bought pesto (adjust to your flavour preference) 

Salt 

Black pepper 

Instructions: 

In a pot, cook your pasta according to the instructions on the back of the box. Once cooked, strain the pasta under cold water and set aside. Cook your chicken in a pan and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this process with the zucchini and spinach until the spinach has softened and the zucchini appears translucent. 

In a large bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes/sun-dried tomatoes, cooked pasta, chicken, spinach, and zucchini. Once combined, incorporate your store-bought pesto and season with basil, salt, and pepper. Taste and adjust the flavour according to your preference. 

The best part of this dish is that it tastes better over time. The flavour of each ingredient develops and gets absorbed into the pasta. I know I say this about every recipe, but this is another perfect dish for meal prep. You may prepare this in advance and store it in an air-tight container in the fridge for 3–4 days. Enjoy!

