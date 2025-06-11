Recipe: Potato leek soup

This month’s recipe is a hearty, rich, and flavourful dish, which also celebrates the vegetables and herbs of spring, such as Swiss chard, thyme, and leeks. Truly, I cannot think of a better way to honour the harvest of spring.

Tools:

Soup pot

Ladle

Ingredients:

4-6 cups of Yukon Gold potatoes, 1-inch diced (number of cups varies depending on potato size)

2 leeks, thoroughly rinsed and chopped

6 cups of pre-made vegetable broth

1 bunch of Swiss chard, thoroughly rinsed and chopped

½ cup of heavy cream

2 sprigs of whole fresh thyme

1 sprig of whole rosemary

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp of olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Instructions:

Prepare your vegetables and herbs. For leeks, you can use the entirety of the leek or only the white and light green parts, as the dark green parts tend to be more fibrous. Similarly, you can omit the stems of the Swiss chard or cut them into smaller pieces so it’s not too tough. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat, and add your garlic, potatoes and leeks. Season with salt, thyme, rosemary and pepper. Stir occasionally for six to eight minutes or until the leeks turn bright green and the potatoes are semi-softened. Add the vegetable broth and let the mixture simmer until the potatoes are fully softened — this should take 30 to 40 minutes. Once simmered, add the Swiss chard and cook until it has wilted. Slowly pour in the heavy cream and stir. Season with salt and pepper to your preference.

I hope this soup brings you comfort and warmth as spring continues. Make a huge pot of this soup and it can last in the fridge for about a week. Enjoy!