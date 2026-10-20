Recipe: Pumpkin pasties

October brings with it several celebrations that we cannot miss out on. Thanksgiving Day, Halloween, and last but not least… National Dessert Day! In the celebration of desserts, this month’s recipe will feature pumpkin pasties that are perfect for the crispy autumn weather.

A pumpkin pasty is a small hand pie inspired by traditional British pasties with sweet and spiced pumpkin filling inside. This recipe is an ideal choice if you are looking for something light that carries the fall vibe, spicy and sweet flavours, and is easy to share at a festive table with family and friends.

Ingredients:

2 puff pastry or pie crust sheets (store-bought or homemade)

1 cup of pumpkin purée (around half a 425 g can)

¼ cup of brown sugar

⅓ cup of cream cheese, room-temperature

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon of each spice of your choice (recommendation: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove)

1 egg, beaten

¼ of white sugar

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

Tools:

Baking pan

Parchment paper

Large mixing bowl

Small plate

Whisk or fork

Cookie cutter or small bowl

Yields 10-15 pasties (depending on the size)

Cooking time: 1 hour

Instructions: