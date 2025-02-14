Recipe: Quick and easy chilli oil

February is about true love and soul mates and frankly, I would proudly say that chilli oil fits under both these topics. Out of all the condiments that exist, I truly believe chilli oil should be a staple in everyone’s kitchen. Its versatility invites a new depth of flavour that most cannot offer. Trust me, this recipe will elevate your dish to a whole different level.

Tools

Wok or deep pan

Spatula

Cutting board

Knife

Sanitized mason jar

Optional: food processor

Ingredients

20-30 fresh cayenne or Thai chilli peppers (about 1 whole bag)

1 bulb of shallots, sliced or finely chopped

1 bulb of garlic, finely chopped

1 cup of cooking oil (grapeseed, avocado, peanut, etc.)

ATTENTION: Please be careful when making this recipe as it involves very hot cooking oil.

Instructions:

On a cutting board, slice your chilli peppers, shallots and garlic. If you have a food processor, combine the three ingredients into the processor and blend until roughly chopped.

In a pan with 1 cup of cooking oil and the blended aromatics, heat the oil to high heat. The oil should be at about 225-250° F/110-120° C, causing small bubbles to slowly rise from the aromatics. Please be careful not to overfill your pan with oil, as this may be a fire hazard. Once the bubbles are present, reduce the heat to low and let simmer for 5-10 minutes or until the garlic and shallots turn golden. Be sure to watch the mixture so it does not burn. Once golden, remove it from the stove and let the oil and aromatics infuse for at least 30 minutes.

While the aromatics infuse, sanitize your mason jar by washing the jar and boiling it in a large pot for 10 minutes. Let the jar cool and pour the chilli oil inside. You may store the chilli oil in the fridge for up to 2-3 weeks.

Truly, nothing beats a good old chilli oil and I am honoured to share my love for it with you. This recipe can be combined with a fried egg, noodles, rice, or added to a dip to spice things up. Hope you enjoy!