Recipe: Sub in a tub
| April 11, 2025
With spring approaching, it’s time for salad season. This salad is inspired by US subway chain Jersey Mike’s classic Sub in a Tub. This menu item provides a low carb option to those who weren’t in the mood for an actual sandwich. It is essentially a salad containing sandwich ingredients and condiments (except for the bread). In my opinion, it is one of the best ways to enjoy a sandwich.
Tools:
Salad bowl
A measuring cup
Tongs
Salad Ingredients:
1 small head of iceberg lettuce; roughly chopped
1 tomato; diced or sliced to your preference
½ – ¼ of a red onion; diced or sliced
⅓ cup of pepperoncini; roughly chopped
¼ cup of provolone cheese; roughly chopped
¼ cup of spicy or regular salami; sliced
¼ cup of deli turkey; sliced
¼ cup of prosciutto; sliced
Dressing Ingredients:
4 tbsp of olive oil
3 tbsp of white vinegar or red wine vinegar
1 tsp of dried oregano
A pinch of salt
Black pepper
Instructions:
In a measuring cup, combine your dressing ingredients. Add your lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli meats and pepperoncini in a salad bowl. Using the tongs, toss the salad until the dressing and salad are well combined. If you are in a hurry and would like this salad to go, you may place everything in a mason jar instead and shake well.
With the weather slowly warming up, a salad can be your best friend for the times you want something light and fresh. It’s a quick and simple recipe, which also serves as a perfect meal prep for finals season. This can be stored in the refrigerator for 1-2 days in an airtight container to maintain freshness. Enjoy!