Recipe: Sub in a tub

Ingrid Au

| April 11, 2025

With spring approaching, it’s time for salad season. This salad is inspired by US subway chain Jersey Mike’s classic Sub in a Tub. This menu item provides a low carb option to those who weren’t in the mood for an actual sandwich. It is essentially a salad containing sandwich ingredients and condiments (except for the bread). In my opinion, it is one of the best ways to enjoy a sandwich.

Tools: 

Salad bowl 

A measuring cup 

Tongs

Salad Ingredients:

1 small head of iceberg lettuce; roughly chopped 

1 tomato; diced or sliced to your preference 

½ – ¼ of a red onion; diced or sliced 

⅓ cup of pepperoncini; roughly chopped 

¼ cup of provolone cheese; roughly chopped 

¼ cup of spicy or regular salami; sliced

¼ cup of deli turkey; sliced

¼ cup of prosciutto; sliced

Dressing Ingredients: 

4 tbsp of olive oil 

3 tbsp of white vinegar or red wine vinegar 

1 tsp of dried oregano 

A pinch of salt 

Black pepper 

Instructions: 

In a measuring cup, combine your dressing ingredients. Add your lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli meats and pepperoncini in a salad bowl. Using the tongs, toss the salad until the dressing and salad are well combined. If you are in a hurry and would like this salad to go, you may place everything in a mason jar instead and shake well. 

With the weather slowly warming up, a salad can be your best friend for the times you want something light and fresh. It’s a quick and simple recipe, which also serves as a perfect meal prep for finals season. This can be stored in the refrigerator for 1-2 days in an airtight container to maintain freshness. Enjoy!

