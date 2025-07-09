Recipe: Summer sago

If you are on TikTok, you’ve probably seen the viral hwachae (Korean fruit bowl) circulating the app. A variety of different fruit bowls like this are enjoyed across Asia. For instance, my childhood version of Hwachae is a bowl of fruits, lychee jelly, sago, and coconut milk. This summery dessert will always evoke memories of my childhood — the sprinklers splashing while the sun is beaming, and the clothesline is swaying with the wind. Now, it is time for me to pass on this memory and recipe to you.

Tools

A large bowl or container

A cooking pot

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of coconut milk

½ – 1 cup of ice

1 cup of watermelon, diced

½ cup of mango, diced

½ cup of strawberries, sliced

½ cup of sago pearls, uncooked

½ cup of lychee jelly

1-2 tbsp of brown sugar (optional)

Instructions

In a pot of boiling water, pour in the sago pearls and let them simmer for 10 minutes on low heat. Stir occasionally until the water turns cloudy and starchy. After 10 minutes of simmering, turn off the heat and cover the pot for 5-10 minutes to let the remaining heat cook the sago pearls. Once the sago pearls are translucent, you can strain and rinse them under cold water. In a large bowl or container, combine the coconut milk, ice, watermelon, mango, strawberries, cooked sago pearls, and lychee jelly. If you prefer extra sweetness, feel free to add the optional 1-2 tbsp of brown sugar. However, I recommend adjusting the sweetness after you have combined all the ingredients, as the lychee jelly and fruits tend to be sweeter. Gently stir the ingredients together and enjoy!

I hope that you can find some time during this summer to recreate this recipe, as this is one of my favourite desserts to enjoy in the hot weather. It is refreshing and light while keeping you cool and hydrated. You may store this in the fridge for up to two days. Enjoy!