Review: The Bomber is back and here’s what I ate

The Bomber is finally open again, and honestly, it feels pretty great to have this UW staple back. I stopped by to see what the hype was about and tried out a few things from the menu: the smash burger ($8.29), poutine ($6.99), fries ($3.99), and the chicken wrap ($9.99).

The smash burger was everything you could want in a student pub burger. Juicy, a little messy, and super flavourful. Pairing it with the fries just felt right, and I have to say, the fries, which are made in-house, were one of my favourite parts of the meal. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside; if I hadn’t gotten all that food I’d have eaten the whole tray.

The poutine deserves its own shoutout. It’s vegetarian, which is nice to see, and still managed to hit all the comfort food notes: savory gravy, melty cheese curds, and those same fresh fries as the base. It’s the perfect meal if you’re craving something heavier to hold you over between classes.

The chicken wrap was solid too. It’s definitely the lighter option compared to a burger or poutine, but still filling enough. The chicken was well seasoned, and the sauce gave it a nice little kick.

Price-wise, nothing felt over the top, especially for campus food. You’re looking at $8.29 for the burger, $6.99 for the poutine, $3.99 for fries, and $9.99 for the wrap, which honestly, for campus food, isn’t bad compared to what you’d pay at other places.