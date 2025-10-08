  • Banner recruiting participants with possible color vision deficiency for a research study involving RCAF pilots. Includes study details, session info, compensation, eligibility, and contact information over red and gray dots with a jet image.

Review: The Bomber is back and here’s what I ate

Emma Danesh

| October 8, 2025

The Bomber is finally open again, and honestly, it feels pretty great to have this UW staple back. I stopped by to see what the hype was about and tried out a few things from the menu: the smash burger ($8.29), poutine ($6.99), fries ($3.99), and the chicken wrap ($9.99).

A Bomber cheeseburger with a shiny brioche bun and melted cheese sits in a paper tray, with what I ate—golden French fries—in a separate tray behind it, both on a white table.

Emma Danesh

The smash burger was everything you could want in a student pub burger. Juicy, a little messy, and super flavourful. Pairing it with the fries just felt right, and I have to say, the fries, which are made in-house, were one of my favourite parts of the meal. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside; if I hadn’t gotten all that food I’d have eaten the whole tray.

The poutine deserves its own shoutout. It’s vegetarian, which is nice to see, and still managed to hit all the comfort food notes: savory gravy, melty cheese curds, and those same fresh fries as the base. It’s the perfect meal if you’re craving something heavier to hold you over between classes.

A serving of poutine with fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy in a red-and-white paper food tray on a white table—this is what I ate for a true bomber food experience.

Emma Danesh

The chicken wrap was solid too. It’s definitely the lighter option compared to a burger or poutine, but still filling enough. The chicken was well seasoned, and the sauce gave it a nice little kick.

A Bomber wrap filled with fried chicken, shredded lettuce, and tomato slices, served in a paper tray on a white surface—definitely what I ate today.

Emma Danesh

Price-wise, nothing felt over the top, especially for campus food. You’re looking at $8.29 for the burger, $6.99 for the poutine, $3.99 for fries, and $9.99 for the wrap, which honestly, for campus food, isn’t bad compared to what you’d pay at other places.

 

