Road closures in effect around Waterloo for move in days

As returning and new students at UW, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Conestoga College, move in to Waterloo for the fall term, the City of Waterloo plans temporary road closures. The closures and detours would be to help ensure better flow of traffic for nearby residences, campus, and support orientation activities.

For the upcoming move-in weekend, the temporary detours and closures begin on Aug. 29 at 7:30 a.m. until Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.

Here are the list of closures and detours found on the City of Waterloo’s site:

Seagram Drive: Closed, limited to move-in traffic

Lester Street: Northbound only from Seagram Drive to University Avenue West (no left turns onto University Avenue West)

Sunview Street: No left turns from University Avenue West to Sunview Street

Ezra Avenue: No left turns from Ezra to Albert Street

Regina Street North (Aug. 30 7:30 a.m. – Aug. 31 6 p.m.): Northbound only from University Avenue East to Hickory street west (no left turns from University Avenue West)

There will also be limited parking on the streets Lester, Bricker, Marshall, and Regina.

While the city focuses on temporary road closures to help the move-in weekend, there will also be the Waterloo Fest at Waterloo Public Square on Wednesday, September 3 to welcome students to the community. Be sure to visit the New Students in Waterloo Guide to find more city resources.