Rolling power outages expected in UW buildings today

According to an official safety alert issued by UW, rolling power outages are expected in the following buildings at the Waterloo campus today (June 9) after 6:30 p.m.: Tatham Centre, South Campus Hall, Grad House, Carl Pollock Hall, Douglas Wright Engineering, E2, E3, Dana Porter Library, Needles Hall, Physics, Ron Coutts Hall, Davis Centre, and Environment & Info Tech. No other campuses in Kitchener, Stratford or Cambridge are affected.

This is the result of urgent repair work being done to the electricity system for safety reasons as a result of an Enova Power issue on Saturday, June 7.

These outages have been completed for the following buildings today: Earth, Science & Chemistry (ESC), Biology 1, Biology 2, Student Teaching Complex, Hagey Hall, Minota Hagey Residence, Psychology, Environment 1, 2 & 3, Arts Lecture, and Modern Language. These buildings should not experience further power outages.

Outages are expected to last no longer than an hour.

Those on campus are recommended to take the following steps to reduce demand on the electricity system:

Turn lights off where natural light allows.

Avoid charging electronic devices (cell phones, tablets, etc.).

Turn off computers and any electronic equipment not in use.

Keep blinds or curtains closed to keep rooms cool.