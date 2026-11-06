Same Place, Different Destinations: Fine Arts co-op curator explores student trajectories in “Where are you headed?” exhibit

Inspired by how UW students are constantly asked about what they plan to do with their degrees, third-year GBDA student Sara Truffi curated the “Where are you headed?” exhibit. She is the current gallery curator & community engagement coordinator co-op student within the fine arts department. The exhibit runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6 in the Artery.

“I feel like as a university student, we’re always looking at the future. . . it’s a pressure that’s on us, and so I thought that’s what this exhibition could be,” she explained. Artwork created by 11 artists is featured in the exhibit. The mediums Truffi selected range from acrylic and oil paintings to interactive sculptures, burnt scrolls, and digital drawings.

While Truffi received artwork from fine arts students, most submissions were contributed by students studying kinesiology, biomechanics, biomedical science, psychology, and mechatronics engineering. “I love to give opportunities to other students in programs where they don’t have the opportunity to showcase their work in the student gallery,” she said.

One art piece that Truffi gravitated towards during the curating selection process is an acrylic painting titled Friendsgiving by biomedical science student Madelyn Marto. It features the ham, vegetables, and sparkling cutlery that covered Marto’s dinner table during her first Friendsgiving celebration with her roommates. “[These friends] can all look back on and remember this moment no matter where they’re headed into the future. I think the beauty of all the hidden details with this is beautiful,” Truffi expressed.

An art piece Truffi described as “eye-catching” is a ten-foot-long paper scroll, My name is Cameron Laviree that was woodburned by the titular artist, a fine arts student. The paper contains one sentence from each entry in Larivee’s diaries written from 2013 to 2026. Larivee intended for this scroll to immortalize lived experiences within contextualized art. “It is so interesting, and it really makes you stop and stare,” Truffi said.

MTA by mechatronics engineering student Kimberley Hoang is a digital drawing that illustrates two people travelling along the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s route to Coney Island, United States. Hoang’s inspiration for this piece is the reality that so many of us use methods of transportation to “head toward a future we are unsure of [before] we go on to make money, to make memories, to make a point,” Hoang wrote. Truffi believes that university students will strongly resonate with this artwork’s meaning.

Truffi is most proud of the exhibit’s high turnout because when she first called for artists to participate, she didn’t get many submissions. To overcome this, she increased the exhibit’s advertising by placing posters in the Arts Quad and SLC. She also contacted acquaintances who she thought may be interested in the exhibit’s theme. “I was scared that I wouldn’t get a lot of submissions, but I got quite a few, and each piece is very beautiful,” she shared.

“Art has always been a space where I can create, and it’s always brought me comfort in a way that nothing else will,” she said. No matter what Truffi does in the future, she believes that she will find meaning and beauty in art, whether admiring other people’s work or creating her own.