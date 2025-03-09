Score a free limited-edition tee and coupon at the W Store’s latest pop-up
| March 9, 2025
This March 11 – 13, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the W Store will be holding another one of its famous pop-up shops in the Davis Center (DC)
If you are one of the first 50 customers each day to buy two items, you will also receive a free limited-edition size large tee with your purchase.
Customers will also get a 25 per cent coupon with their purchase, available for use at a later date at the W Store in South Campus Hall (SCH) or at W Store Essentials in the Mathematics and Computer building (MC).
