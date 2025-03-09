  • A banner featuring red lips with the text "A St. Paddy's Weekend Special" in green, "March 14" in red, "Princess Cinemas," and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in dripping green font on a dark background.

Score a free limited-edition tee and coupon at the W Store’s latest pop-up

Christiano Choo

| March 9, 2025

This March 11 – 13, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the W Store will be holding another one of its famous pop-up shops in the Davis Center (DC)

If you are one of the first 50 customers each day to buy two items, you will also receive a free limited-edition size large tee with your purchase.

Customers will also get a 25 per cent coupon with their purchase, available for use at a later date at the W Store in South Campus Hall (SCH) or at W Store Essentials in the Mathematics and Computer building (MC).

