Financial pressure, academic program changes, and questions about student policies were among the key topics discussed at the Nov. 23 UW Senate meeting.

One of the first decisions of the meeting was approval of a new co-op option for the Master of Engineering (MEng) program in Systems Design Engineering. Starting in fall 2027, students entering the program will be able to complete a co-op term as part of their degree. The change is intended to bring the program in line with other engineering master’s programs and make it easier for international students to access work-integrated learning opportunities.

Senate also approved closing the Master of Planning program, which has struggled with low enrolment for several years. Current students are expected to be able to complete their degrees.

Much of the meeting focused on the university’s finances.

Vice-president, academic and provost Tom Duever told senators that UW’s projected budget deficit has improved significantly since the 2026-27 budget was approved. The university originally expected a shortfall of about $13.3 million but now projects a deficit of roughly $5.5 million, thanks to additional provincial funding and cost-cutting measures, Duever said

But financial challenges remain, Duever cautioned: rising costs continue to outpace revenue growth, and universities in Ontario face limits on how much they can increase tuition. Planning for the 2027-28 budget will begin in January.

The budget discussion prompted broader questions about transparency and the university’s long-term direction.

Engineering professor and senator-at-large Nasser Abukhdeir asked if the Senate would continue receiving detailed budget information similar to that published by other Ontario universities. Vice-president of administration and finance Jacinda Reitsma said the university intends to continue providing meaningful financial information while reviewing how it reports that information.

Several senators raised concerns about the impact financial decisions could have on campus life. Dean of engineering Mary Wells argued that maintaining a strong student experience requires faculty members to remain engaged on campus and accessible to students.

Senate also approved the university’s academic calendar for 2027-28, although discussion prior to voting focused on the number of study days available before final exams. WUSA president Samir Sharma pushed to include two pre-exam study days in the upcoming calendar, as four out of the five terms from spring 2025 to fall 2027 give students only one study day before the exam period. Sharma called for a future review of the university’s scheduling guidelines, as registrar Ray Darling said the academic calendar leaves little flexibility for adding more study days, particularly in years when Labour Day falls later in September.

Questions were raised about the costs faced by students writing exams away from campus who need to travel to testing centres and arrange proctors. Darling confirmed that UW does not currently plan to subsidize transportation costs or fees charged by external testing or proctoring services.

Later in the meeting, Senate approved a change designed to make it easier for undergraduate students to run for Senate. The number of signatures required to become a candidate for undergraduate senator-at-large position will decrease from 100 to 25.

The meeting concluded with a discussion about who should oversee UW’s growing number of non-credit credentials and microcredentials. Martin Cooke, associate vice-president, academic, said more work is needed before a proposal creating a new Senate oversight committee is brought forward.

Several senators, including Abukhdeir, raised questions about accountability and who currently has authority to approve these credentials. While no decision was made, senators indicated they would like to revisit the issue in the future.

After completing its public agenda, Senate moved into an informal session.