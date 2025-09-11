September crossword solutions
| September 11, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the September 2025 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Corolla
7 (B)T Cell
11 Elf
12 Toon
13 Lalo
15 Off work
17 Trembles
20 Tri
21 Tic
22 Oiseaux
24 Edta
26 Vat
27 XYZ
29 Rare bit
32 Lap
34 Ebitda
35 Coyote
37 DLC
38 Seraphs
39 Ear
41 Pug
42 Shut
44 Legumes
46 Ore
47 Fly
49 Coplanar
51 Obelisk
54 Sage
55 Rote
56 Her
57 Posted
58 Twitter
DOWN
1 Closet
2 Off
3 OTW
4 Loot
5 Lorry
6 Anki
7 (T)Battered
8 Electrical
9 Lam
10 LLBO
14 Olivia
16 Flux
18 Ridable
19 ESAT
23 Xylophones
25 AET
28 Zathura
30 BDE
31 Xor
33 Pestered
35 Cegeps
36 Yas
38 Sumo
40 Remi
41 Pucker
43 Elbow
45 Slap
47 Fort
48 Yeti
50 AGO
52 Let
53 She