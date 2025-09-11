September crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the September 2025 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Corolla

7 (B)T Cell

11 Elf

12 Toon

13 Lalo

15 Off work

17 Trembles

20 Tri

21 Tic

22 Oiseaux

24 Edta

26 Vat

27 XYZ

29 Rare bit

32 Lap

34 Ebitda

35 Coyote

37 DLC

38 Seraphs

39 Ear

41 Pug

42 Shut

44 Legumes

46 Ore

47 Fly

49 Coplanar

51 Obelisk

54 Sage

55 Rote

56 Her

57 Posted

58 Twitter

DOWN

1 Closet

2 Off

3 OTW

4 Loot

5 Lorry

6 Anki

7 (T)Battered

8 Electrical

9 Lam

10 LLBO

14 Olivia

16 Flux

18 Ridable

19 ESAT

23 Xylophones

25 AET

28 Zathura

30 BDE

31 Xor

33 Pestered

35 Cegeps

36 Yas

38 Sumo

40 Remi

41 Pucker

43 Elbow

45 Slap

47 Fort

48 Yeti

50 AGO

52 Let

53 She