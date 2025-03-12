  • A banner featuring red lips with the text "A St. Paddy's Weekend Special" in green, "March 14" in red, "Princess Cinemas," and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in dripping green font on a dark background.

Six sustainable swaps for your everyday life

Bethany Helaine Poltl

| March 12, 2025

Are you looking for ways to add more sustainable practices to your life? Consider these eight sustainable swaps to lower your consumption of new or disposable products, save money, and create a positive impact on our environment! 

Thinking of this?     Try that! 
Looking to buy new clothes? —>

 

 Try thrifting at WUSA Thrift pop-ups, or community thrift stores 

 
Going to buy a new book, dishes, houseware,  craft supplies or even a printer? —>

 

 Check out the UW Free Store or Buy Nothing groups online to get gently used items for free  

 
Throwing out a broken appliance, ripped garment or other well-worn items? —>

 

 Try mending your items first, attend repair nights on campus hosted by KWRepair, check on Instagram @UWRepairHub for drop-in workshop hours  

 
Need help with your bike?  —>

 

 Before trading it in, visit the WUSA Bike Centre, @uwbikecentre, for bike repair assistance 

 
In search of a cup of coffee or tea on campus? —>

 

 Bring your own reusable mug to reduce the amount of disposable cups used and save 10-20 cents on your drink purchase! 

 
Time to purchase more laundry products? —>

 

 Consider switching out liquid detergent for environmentally friendly detergent sheets, and swap single use dryer sheets for a reusable wool dryer ball! 

 

