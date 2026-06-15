Six UW hockey stars get drafted to the PWHL

Nationally and popularly, UW is known for its excellent STEM programs, its strides in innovation and intense academic rigour. However, the athletic success of UW students continuously proves itself to be just as impressive. UW’s women’s hockey team has players that are currently an impactful part of sports history.

Prior to the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), professional women’s hockey was seen in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Hockey League. The Canadian league eventually ceased operations in 2019. As the PWHL was very recently formed back in 2023, it started with three Canadian teams and three American teams. In its third season, the league has added two expansion teams, one in Seattle and one in Vancouver. The 2026 player draft features an all time high of 236 player declarations, with six of them being from the University of Waterloo.

Members of the UW hockey team were recently the national champion runner ups in the 2024-2025 season, coming behind only the Bishop’s University Gaiters. And from the 2025-2026 season, five of the PWHL draft eligible players were on the UW team.

But to look more personally at the girls who are in an incredibly special moment in their lives, many of them reflect fondly on their time at UW with the other girls on the team and look forward to what’s ahead.

Carly Orth, originally from Bolton, Ontario, has been playing hockey her entire life. When it came to choosing universities, she mentions that the NCAA is the route kids go to because it is looked at differently than USports. In her last season with the team, she managed to achieve an incredibly impressive 27 points across 32 games (12 goals, 15 assists). Her dad played hockey in Germany, her brother was a goalie and her mother played competitive basketball. She mentions that having parents with a sports background and a competitive brother helped a lot. When there were times she didn’t know what to do on the ice, she would go to her dad. When the sport was mentally challenging, she would go to her mom. As a kid she mentioned that there is not much to look up to in regards to female hockey players. However, she states, “but now, it’s incredible to look up to and keeps me going and striving.”

Now, as Orth has recently graduated with a masters in digital experience innovation and an undergraduate degree in recreational sports business and event management, she has always known she wanted to continue playing hockey. Orth states: “I put my name in the draft in case something comes up, but I’m looking to continue hockey no matter what, and whatever I can get I will definitely take.” As for her time in Waterloo, she’s always been able to balance hockey, school, and work. “I love to be busy, and I got so organized and good at time management,” Orth remarks. She even had a co-op experience that she sourced herself, in which she was able to work for a women’s hockey team as part of a smaller league. Orth notes:, “I saw how much the girls love playing, even when there weren’t thousands in the crowds. Now, there is so much more support.”

As she prepares for the draft, Orth talks about being incredibly excited and not taking the opportunity for granted. She continues to try and tries to live in the moment. While she’s excited for what’s ahead, she also mentions missing the other girls on the team. When talking about them, she says , “They’re all hardworking girls and I’ll miss them. When they put their mind to something, those girls are getting it done and that’s why I love playing with them. They were there early and leaving late. But, whatever comes next, I’m excited for everything they do.” In fact, Orth mentions living with another teammate and eligible draft player, Tatum James.

James is originally from Stratford, Ontario, and has been playing hockey since she was about five years old. Both her brothers played hockey and she wanted to be just like them. From a small town, she had to actually start playing on the boys team, but even moving onto the women’s team, she couldn’t play at a very high level in the small town.

She originally committed and went to Providence College in Rhode Island, but was not there for too long. When asked about why she decided to leave, she says “It didn’t have anything to do with hockey, I just wanted to come closer to home.” As she came back and toured a bunch of schools, she mentioned the culture of the Waterloo hockey team. When speaking about the other girls on the team, she states “I’m so proud of them. I’ve gotten to play with so many amazing players. The girls are my best friends and we chat about it [the draft] everyday. I wish them all the best for the draft.”

She recently graduated this past season with an undergraduate degree in therapeutic recreation. But more specifically, when talking about her time playing hockey, she remarks, “When I step on the ice, I’m in a different world. I can be creative and competitive.” In the past season, Tatum achieved 26 points in 32 games (15 goals, 11 assists). As she has declared eligibility for the draft as well, she talks about the conception of the PWHL and how it’s “about time” that the hard work women put into hockey is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. As she waits for the draft, she mentions training everyday and playing in an off-season 4 vs 4 league in Waterloo. She’s been taking the time to relax and spend time with friends and family while trying to take in the moment. In saying farewell to UW, James states, “It was an incredible time and journey. Being at Waterloo really helped me grow as a player and person. Thank you, Waterloo and go Warriors!”

Katina Duscio, originally from Kitchener, has just finished her fourth year in psychology, and has recently transferred to UW. While she originally attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, she made the hard decision as she wanted to be challenged on and off the ice. Coming to UW, Duscio met the head coach and the other girls on the team during the camps that were held. She mentions enjoying seeing the dynamic between the players and coaches.

Duscio has played hockey since she was six years old and has played a variety of sports, like softball, up until university. Interestingly enough, she’s a triplet and her siblings also play high level hockey and softball, pushing each other to succeed. Duscio mentions loving the competitiveness of the game and always competing against her siblings. While there are days that aren’t 100 per cent, she mentions the people on the team continue to get her on the rink. When talking about declaring eligibility, Duscio states, “I’ve always dreamed of being a professional athlete and continuing to chase the dream is something I’m grateful for. Having the opportunity to be eligible on its own is really special to me… I’d be grateful for any opportunity to play and the talent is incredible.”

In the past season, she achieved 22 points in 31 games (4 goals, 18 assists). Duscio is currently taking a full load of summer courses as she also tries to take things day by day, not trying to worry too much about what’s ahead. As she continues to train, she also makes time for things like biking and rollerblading.

Keiara Raitt has also declared eligibility, having played the past season with Duscio, James, and Orth. She achieved 20 points in 20 games (14 goals, 6 assists). Lyndsy Acheson, another player on the team has declared, achieving 15 points in 32 games (3 goals, 12 assists). UW alumni Krystin Lawrence has also declared eligibility.