Snowstorm forces UW to close campus

A strong winter storm going through Waterloo Region has prompted widespread closures, including UW, which has closed all campuses for the day due to dangerous weather conditions.

The university sent an email to students, staff and faculty around 6:22 a.m. this morning, notifying them of this decision.

According to the email, at UW, all in-person classes, labs, and tutorials are cancelled today, with the closure extending through the night and classes expected to resume tomorrow morning. unless otherwise updated through official campus status channels. Faculty and departments are expected to reschedule missed instruction once normal operations return.

WUSA confirmed that the university is closed today, outlining what is and isn’t operating across campus. According to the announcement, most student services and events run by WUSA, including Turnkey@DC, The Bomber, Chaska, Smarty Pants Ice Cream, Wok Stop, and the Pay What You Can program, have been cancelled for the day.

Some essential services and student supports remain available in modified form for instance, the Student Life Centre (SLC) continues to offer access, and Flock Stop Convenience Store is open 24/7. Some peer-support and academic assistance services are reachable online.

Regional weather reports describe the storm as including significant snowfall, black ice, and frigid arctic air, making travel hazardous across the city and surrounding towns. Environment Canada has warned of hazardous conditions throughout the day, with up to 20–30 cm of snow expected in some areas.

Schools across the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board are also closed for the day, with buses and extracurricular programs cancelled due to the weather.

The City of Waterloo declared a city-wide parking ban to begin at 12 p.m. Residents must remove their cars from the streets by this time or risk being ticketed and towed. This ban will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

Commuters and residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, stay updated on weather alerts, and take extra precautions if heading outdoors. Local transit services have faced disruptions due to the storm, and road crews are working to clear major routes and side streets throughout the region.