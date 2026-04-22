Some GRT workers in a legal strike position as of May 1

Some workers employed by Grand River Transit will be in a legal strike position as of Friday, May 1.

The Region of Waterloo is negotiating with Unifor, Local 4304, which represents about 850 drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and reservationists at GRT.

“We continue to work closely with Unifor and both parties are committed to reaching an agreement that is both competitive for GRT staff and affordable for residents,” said the region in a release.

In the event of a strike, conventional bus and MobilityPLUS services will not operate.

About 93 per cent of Unifor members of the Local 4304 at GRT voted in favour of strike action voted in favour of strike action. Negotiations began in February and will continue from April 27-30.

“Our members have spoken loud and clear—they are ready to stand up for the respect and fairness they deserve,” said Unifor Local 4304 President Heath Abbott in a release. “We are committed to reaching a fair agreement, but the employer needs to come to the table prepared to address the key issues facing our members.”

When the GRT had a strike back in May 2023 for about 10 days, the Waterloo Graduate Student Association negotiated a rebate of $8.70 for students who had not opted out of UPass.