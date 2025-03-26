“Sonder” — University of Waterloo Art Gallery hosts Fine Arts graduating class showcase

This year, the University of Waterloo’s Fine Arts graduating undergraduate class hosted their annual exhibit, showcasing their incredible talent and creative evolution with this year’s theme, “Sonder.” Sonder is a concept that encapsulates the realization that every passerby has a life as rich and complex as one’s own. It’s a profound and poetic lens through which to view an exhibition—particularly one featuring 26 unique artists, each with their own story to tell.

The inspiration behind the theme came directly from the participating students, who sought a unifying idea that would capture the individuality of their experiences while recognizing the shared journey of creative exploration. The theme is a perfect metaphor for a group exhibition: each artist’s work stands independently, yet together they create a collective narrative about personal and artistic discovery.

Walking through the exhibition, one can see how Sonder manifests in different ways across mediums and styles. Some pieces focus on deeply personal reflections, while others invite viewers to step into the imagined lives of strangers. Each work serves as a window into a world—whether it be a fleeting moment of connection, an exploration of self-identity, or an introspective journey through memory.

A standout piece that embodies this theme is Xuemei Lu’s “Moth to a Flame”, which was awarded the Curator’s Choice Award. This large ceramic sculpture depicts a young woman engulfed in a cocoon of fire. The ambiguity of the piece—whether she is being consumed by the flames or rising from them like a phoenix—makes it particularly compelling. Technically, the sculpture is masterful, but its emotional depth is what resonates most. It reflects the delicate tension between struggle and transformation, a theme many students relate to as they prepare to graduate and enter the unknown.

Curating an exhibition of this scale is no simple task. The selection process involved a series of studio visits over several months, during which each artist received feedback and guidance. The goal was to not only refine individual works but also ensure a cohesive exhibition where pieces could complement and challenge each other.

“As curator, my role is to identify underlying themes, highlight material connections, and create visual dialogues between the artworks,” explains the curator, Ivan Jurakic. Some pieces naturally gravitated toward each other, while others were positioned to emphasize stark contrasts, creating a dynamic and engaging gallery experience.

While the final curatorial decisions rested with the curator, students played an active role in the exhibition’s realization. A steering committee helped facilitate aspects of the installation, and artists with particularly complex works were invited to assist in their display. This hands-on involvement not only gave students insight into professional exhibition practices but also reinforced their investment in how their work was experienced by the public. For these students, Sonder is more than just an exhibition—it’s a milestone. It represents four years of learning, growth, experimentation, and refinement. Unlike a written exam or final paper, this exhibition serves as a public testament to their development as artists.

“In many ways, this show is their final exam,” Jurakic notes. “What could be better than celebrating their accomplishments in such a positive and very public way?”

Exhibitions like Sonder invite viewers to pause, reflect, and engage with perspectives outside their own—a fitting tribute to the theme itself. Visitors leave not just with an appreciation for the talent on display but with a renewed awareness of the complexity and richness of the human experience.

Art has the power to bridge gaps, challenge perceptions, and reveal the intricate, interconnected stories that make up our world. Sonder does exactly that. By offering a glimpse into the lives and creative minds of this year’s graduating Fine Arts students, it invites us all to recognize the depth and significance of the people around us. So, as you walk through the gallery, take a moment to truly see these works—not just as individual pieces, but as fragments of a larger, beautifully complex narrative. After all, that is the essence of Sonder.

This story is a preview of a larger story in the April magazine. Check out that issue for a full review.