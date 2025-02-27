Special meal-deal “Poke Party” at Rolltation
| February 27, 2025
Fans of Rolltation, Waterloo campus’ premiere poke-bowl chain, will be excited to hear that today, Thursday, Feb. 26, they are holding a special promotion from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. All customers who purchase an entrée will receive a free specialty drink.
Students will be able to find Rolltation in the Applied Health Sciences Building (HLTH) at Lyle S. Hallman Institute for Health Promotion, just beside the Starbucks. You can browse their menu here.
Happy saving Warriors!
