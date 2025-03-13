Springing forward: Adjusting to the clock change

This past week, just as they do every year, the clocks sprang forward an hour. Although daylight saving time does mean more opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and make the most of all the beautiful days ahead this summer, it comes with the need to adjust to the loss of what, for many of us, was a thoroughly enjoyed extra hour of sleep. For anyone missing their slumber, it won’t be until Sunday, Nov. 2 that you get that extra hour back. In the meantime, if you’re still struggling to adjust to the clock change and are looking to get ready for the sunny days ahead, we’ve compiled some quick tips to help you settle in and get excited for spring.

Tip #1: Spend time outdoors

In an article from Canadian Living, psychotherapist and sleep expert Emily Paris emphasized the importance of exposure to sunlight upon awakening in the morning. Given that our circadian rhythm — our 24-hour natural inner-clock that manages alertness and sleepiness — is affected by light exposure, being exposed to sunshine when waking up can help us feel more alert and ready to begin our day. For those of you feeling ready to take this a step beyond pulling back your curtains in the morning, an early-morning bike ride, run, or rollerblade session can also get your body both out in the sun and releasing mood-boosting endorphins. Another option is having your morning cup of coffee or tea near a window or outside, weather-permitting. By giving our bodies the chance to feel some sunshine, the hormone cortisol begins to circulate in our bodies, energizing us and helping us get ready to take on the day ahead.

Tip #2: Set up the ideal sleeping environment

You’ve likely come across the concept of “sleep hygiene” before, perhaps at a wellness event or while reading a health magazine. What does it mean and how can it improve your well-being this spring? Sleep hygiene is about developing a bedroom environment that is conducive to sleep and relaxation. It can be helpful to recognize what this does not look like. A cup of coffee at 9 p.m. and scrolling Instagram in bed until your eyes close is not setting you up for the restful sleep that will refresh and energize you for the day ahead. For the best night’s rest, establish a set time to go to sleep and awaken each day, enabling your body a chance to find a rhythm it can stick to. Avoid drinking caffeine in the evening to avoid any late-night jitters. Keep in mind the importance of disconnecting from tech before bed. An article from Harvard University details how the blue light emitted from screens is disruptive to our mood, attention, and reaction time. It is recommended to consider using blue-light blocking glasses if using electronics late at night and when possible, put away your tech 2-3 hours before bed for the best chance of a good night’s rest. Also, practice a daily nighttime ritual, such as sipping a cup of chamomile tea, listening to soothing instrumentals an hour before bed, taking a bath, journaling about your day, putting away your cellphone at least a half hour before bed, or doing a soothing activity, like knitting or colouring to relax your mind.

Tip #3: Optimize your diet

We all know kale salads and blueberry smoothies are the go-to when you’re trying to boost your fitness in the new year. Yet, the truth remains that integrating healthy and nutritious foods into your diet consistently is key to giving your body effective fuel it can use to power your daily activities, whether that’s a morning swim at PAC or an 8 a.m. lecture. An article from Harvard University suggests that Mediterranean-style diets — which focus on a high intake of fruits and vegetables, whole-grains, potatoes, olive oil, and nuts, with moderate amounts of dairy, fish, poultry, and eggs — are optimal for promoting restful slumber and steady energy over the course of the day. Research shows that many foods part of the Mediterranean diet contain high amounts of vitamin D, serotonin, and melatonin that the body needs to sleep well. Certain foods, such as tart cherry juice, fish, or kiwi, can be ideal foods to have for dinner or before bed. The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D in fish such as salmon promote serotonin-regulation in the brain, key to catching those z’s. Melatonin has become a kind of buzzword when it comes to sleep and tart cherry juice boasts a high concentration of it, making it an ideal drink before bed. Kiwi fruit’s extensive nutrient profile includes not only antioxidants that promote general health, but also contains folate and serotonin conducive to sleep.

As we settle into the brighter days ahead of us, consider using the tips shared to establish healthy habits to support you through the first week of the clock change. Consider making these tips habits that can promote your continued well-being for the spring and summer months ahead.