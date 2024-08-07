Staying active: A week of fitness classes at UW

One thing I will always remember about my elementary school gym teacher is his constant reminder of the importance of getting 60 minutes of physical activity daily. While I never grew to be an athletic person, because of his words I always tried to be an active one. For the most part, I did a good job of sticking to this. However, as a university student, finding time for those 60 minutes can sometimes feel impossible.

I always found group fitness to be a more motivating form of exercise because it was an environment where my competitive spirit could thrive. So, to make staying active easier during my hectic term, I decided to try out some group fitness classes at the university to see if they would be a better fit then dragging myself to the gym every morning.

UW offers a fitness class pass for $64 at the beginning of the term. This pass covers various group fitness classes, from yoga to intense cardio workouts. For those who prefer more flexibility, there is also a day pass option for $5.50.

The classes, led by certified instructors, focus on various aspects of fitness including strength, stability, flexibility, and coordination. They aim to create a welcoming environment that supports students’ growth both in and outside of the fitness space. Additionally, fitness classes are free during the first week of each academic term and during the exam period, making it even easier to get started.

After purchasing a membership, you can attend any class on the schedule throughout the term. Registration is required either online or at the PAC or CIF service desks, with class registration opening seven days in advance. For those spontaneous moments, there are also five drop-in spots available in all spin classes on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monday: HIT + Core

Time: 5-5:50 p.m., PAC Studio 1

Rating: 10/10

The class is broken down with the first 20 minutes focusing on high-intensity cardio and the next 15 on core exercises, ending with a five-minute cool down.

I loved the intensity and the pace of the class. You are encouraged to set your own pace and decide how hard you want to push, but I was definitely motivated by how hard everyone else was working so I definitely pushed myself.

I felt euphoric afterward; it’s a great option for a full-body workout and definitely got my heart rate up.

Looking back, this was my personal favourite from the whole week. I was exhausted by the end, but I knew it was going to be good when I was drenched in sweat within the first 10 minutes. The coach is lovely too!

Instructor quote: “I would encourage anyone regardless of fitness level to come out and try it!” – Sophie Nasato

Tuesday: Spin

Time: 8:30-9:20 a.m., Spin Studio

Rating: 10/10

Spin was amazing, though a bit hot. With only one fan on the right side of the room and over 11 people inside, it definitely got hot really fast with all the body heat.

Still, the atmosphere was amazing, and it made me feel like I was in a Peloton commercial with the music blasting and everyone moving in sync. Even though the atmosphere feels competitive, you’re not forced to keep up with the class pace, just to the beat. If you need to rest, take it, and if you need to go slower, by all means — it’s important that you’re doing what’s best for you.

The funny thing about this class was it wasn’t my first time taking it — I attended earlier in the term but this was more disastrous because I passed out in the bathroom after, as I pushed myself too far. This time, I listened to myself, still pushing hard but not exceeding my limit, and had so much fun. This was definitely one of my favourites!

Instructor quote: “Group fitness classes are a great way to meet friends and get involved with the school. It’s a great way to stay active, especially when you’re not motivated to go to the gym. The group atmosphere livens it up.” – Marica Smith

Tuesday: Cardio Strength

Time: 5-5:50 p.m., PAC Studio 1

Rating: 7/10

The class was broken down into four sections: 10 minutes of cardio, 10 minutes of arms and legs, and then a yoga-esque cooldown.

The age range of the class was mixed, which speaks to how versatile this class was. While the other classes drove my competitive spirit, this one definitely allowed me to breathe.

While this wasn’t my personal favourite as I have terrible hand-eye coordination, it was a much-needed reset after the high-intensity movements I had been doing earlier in the week.

A lot of the movements were less intense and emphasized mobility and fluid movements. If you’re new to working out or just want something chill on a Tuesday evening, I would highly recommend it.

Instructor quote: “I started out as a student taking the classes, and I liked it enough because of the community aspect. I would say it’s a great way to get involved and relieve stress.” – Audrey Kompter

Wednesday: CIRCL Mobility

Time: 7-7:30 p.m., PAC Studio 1

Rating: 10/10

I loved this class. The music was calm and mellow, putting me in the perfect headspace for a quick workout. It’s more of a cool-down class, meant for students to take post-Zumba. It’s akin to a light yoga flow/pilates, with added mobility elements.

At only 30 minutes, the time flies by. Initially, I worried because my body was so sore from all the classes I had been taking, but this was the perfect class to take. It focused a lot on deep stretching and definitely soothed the muscles that had been causing me grief.

Instructor quote: “I would encourage everyone to try out the classes even if you feel intimidated. No one knows what they are doing the first time around, but the more you do it, the more you’ll feel comfortable. Just try it out and see what you like.” – Elnaz Ghorbani

Friday: Vinyasa Flow

Time: 9-9:50 a.m., PAC Studio 1

Rating: 6/10

This class was more of an end of the week decompression session.

Being an avid yoga lover, I expected to really enjoy this class, which I did but with it being 50 minutes long, I did feel like some moments dragged on for too long.

With that said, I enjoyed how present it made me feel, and found it put me in a great headspace for the rest of the day.

Instructor quote: “The class is great, especially because it’s nice to start the day with students getting strength and calmness before their hectic day. Everybody has a ton of stuff to do before their day starts, so it’s nice to have this time before all of that.” – Kate Cebulski

Friday: Eccentrics

Time: 4-4:50 p.m., PAC Studio 1

Rating: 9/10

This class was unexpected because I originally scheduled for Glow-in-the-Dark Zumba but ended up in the wrong room. It was 10 minutes into the class when I finally realised my mistake as the lights were still on and we were doing tai chi movements.

Despite this mix-up, I was pleasantly surprised. For a workout without any weights, I noticed muscle toning the next morning, especially in my arms.

This whole experiment was about trying to find a workout that would get me excited to go to class, and this class was just that. Especially because it was so novel to me.

Trying out these group fitness classes has been a game-changer. It’s shown me that staying active is possible even with a busy university schedule. Each class offered something unique, from high-intensity workouts to calm, restorative sessions, proving there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a vigorous workout or a relaxing cooldown, these classes provide the perfect balance to maintain both physical health and mental well-being.