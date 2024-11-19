  • Banner for "Twilight Interactive" with "Nov 22 Princess Tickets Now On Sale" in red text, designed with an auto-draft flair. Features a close-up of two characters, one gazing at the other against a dark background.

Stick it to Stigma: A canvas of conversation

Arsema Teka

| November 19, 2024

A group of six people stands behind a table adorned with colorful sticky notes and QR codes, creating a vibrant canvas of conversation. A "Stick It To Stigma" banner hangs proudly on the wall behind them, while green and white balloons add a festive touch to the scene.

The BSW “Stick it to Stigma” Team at the event (photo credit: Arsema Teka).

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Student Life Centre Marketplace set the stage for a powerful initiative aimed at tackling mental health stigma. A group of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) students hosted Stick it to Stigma, an event designed to start a conversation about the pervasive effects of mental health stigma on campus. 

At the heart of the event was a collaborative art piece: a banner with the word “STIGMA” boldly painted on it. Throughout the day, students added their stories and experiences related to mental health stigma on sticky notes, covering the banner and symbolically reducing the visibility of the word. This metaphorical art piece aims to dissolve the grip of stigma on individuals and communities by harnessing the power of shared lived experiences. 

The organizers, a passionate group of BSW students, brought their own lived experiences with mental health stigma to the project. Deanna Rooke, a member of the organizing team, shared the personal significance behind the event. “Coming from a place of lived experience, we just want to offer a space for students to come and tell us how mental health stigma is impacting them,” Rooke shared. The students emphasized that stigma often creates barriers to seeking help, amplifying feelings of isolation and hopelessness. 

While Stick it to Stigma was a one-time event, its impact was not diluted in the slightest. The organizers expressed a wish to continue similar initiatives in the future despite their limited time and resources. This project was part of a course assignment, but the group’s passion for destigmatizing mental health spaces is deeply personal. 

The purpose of the event wasn’t just to start a conversation or make a statement through art—it was also a step toward systemic change. The sticky notes will be compiled into an informal report that highlights the recurring barriers students face due to mental health stigma. The team plans to share this report with campus administration and student-facing support services, with the hope that it will inform future decision-making and improve support for students. “If frontline staff are aware of the barriers surrounding mental health stigma, I feel they would be more prepared to support students in a more meaningful way,” Rooke explained. 

By the end of the day, the banner had transformed into a mosaic of voices, a vivid testament to how deeply mental health stigma has impacted so many and how these shared struggles can bring people together. This event not only highlighted the shared struggles many face but also emphasized the power of unity and storytelling in breaking down barriers. By sharing their voices, the UW community took a collective step toward creating a campus where mental health stigma holds less power.

Share this story

  • A group of six people stands behind a table covered with colorful sticky notes, engaging in conversation. They are at an event with "Stick it to Stigma" displayed on a banner. Green and white balloons decorate the area, creating a lively canvas of colors and ideas.

    Arts & Life

    Stick it to Stigma: A canvas of conversation

    Arsema Teka

    | November 19, 2024

  • An orange background with abstract wavy patterns features the words "Sports & Health" in large white text on a rustic banner. Below, "Imprint" is written with a fingerprint icon, followed by the slogan "Your Stories, Your Voice," inspiring you to stay active and share your journey.

    Sports & Health

    Warriors weekly recap: Nov. 15 – 17

    Justin Gec

    | November 18, 2024

  • Campus News

    Women in Pre-Law club event raises $1,000 for charity

    Humreet Sandhu

    | November 18, 2024