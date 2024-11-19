Stick it to Stigma: A canvas of conversation

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Student Life Centre Marketplace set the stage for a powerful initiative aimed at tackling mental health stigma. A group of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) students hosted Stick it to Stigma, an event designed to start a conversation about the pervasive effects of mental health stigma on campus.

At the heart of the event was a collaborative art piece: a banner with the word “STIGMA” boldly painted on it. Throughout the day, students added their stories and experiences related to mental health stigma on sticky notes, covering the banner and symbolically reducing the visibility of the word. This metaphorical art piece aims to dissolve the grip of stigma on individuals and communities by harnessing the power of shared lived experiences.

The organizers, a passionate group of BSW students, brought their own lived experiences with mental health stigma to the project. Deanna Rooke, a member of the organizing team, shared the personal significance behind the event. “Coming from a place of lived experience, we just want to offer a space for students to come and tell us how mental health stigma is impacting them,” Rooke shared. The students emphasized that stigma often creates barriers to seeking help, amplifying feelings of isolation and hopelessness.

While Stick it to Stigma was a one-time event, its impact was not diluted in the slightest. The organizers expressed a wish to continue similar initiatives in the future despite their limited time and resources. This project was part of a course assignment, but the group’s passion for destigmatizing mental health spaces is deeply personal.

The purpose of the event wasn’t just to start a conversation or make a statement through art—it was also a step toward systemic change. The sticky notes will be compiled into an informal report that highlights the recurring barriers students face due to mental health stigma. The team plans to share this report with campus administration and student-facing support services, with the hope that it will inform future decision-making and improve support for students. “If frontline staff are aware of the barriers surrounding mental health stigma, I feel they would be more prepared to support students in a more meaningful way,” Rooke explained.

By the end of the day, the banner had transformed into a mosaic of voices, a vivid testament to how deeply mental health stigma has impacted so many and how these shared struggles can bring people together. This event not only highlighted the shared struggles many face but also emphasized the power of unity and storytelling in breaking down barriers. By sharing their voices, the UW community took a collective step toward creating a campus where mental health stigma holds less power.