Student fees to increase in fall 2025 term

Veronica Reiner

| July 30, 2025

Student fees are increasing effective this coming fall term, particularly Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) and Graduate Student Association (GSA) associated fees.

The decision was officially approved at a June 17 Board of Governors meeting. 

The largest year over year increases include the WUSA student assistance plan (regular) fee, which is going up to $4.46 from $1.63, a 173.6 per cent increase. The WUSA student assistance plan (co-op) fee is increasing 139.1 per cent, up to $8.37 from $3.50. WUSA fees were approved by the board of directors in April.

Other notable year over year increases include the St. Jerome’s University (SJU) students’ union part-time fee, which is doubling, up to $10 from $5. Their students’ union full time fee is also increasing 50 per cent, up to $15 from $10. These fees were approved in an SJU board of governors meeting on March 6.

Other WUSA fee increases include operations (membership fee), which will go up to $45.20 from $42.19 (7.1 per cent); student life (membership fee) will increase to $52.26 from $44.86 (16.5 per cent); academic support and advisory (membership fee) will be $24.11 from $20.69 (16.5 per cent); UG capital program will increase to $18.50 from $17.33 (6.8 per cent); student refugee program will increase to $5.66 from $5.53 (2.4 per cent); UW student publications will go up to $5.53 from $5.40 (2.4 per cent increase); orientation fee will be $137.67 from $134.44 (2.4 per cent); and the Grand River Transit UPass will increase to $131.16 from $124.92 (5 per cent).

The GSA membership fee will increase to $25.71 from $25.11 (2.4 per cent), the GSA health insurance will go up to $81 from $74.55 (8.7 per cent), while the Grand River Transit UPass will be $125.16 from $119.22 (5 per cent). These were approved by the GSA board of directors in April.

The engineering society fee will increase 4.1 per cent to $21.30, the mathematics society fee will increase 2 per cent to $19.85, and the software engineering society fee will go up 3.1 per cent to $41.15.

The SLC/PAC expansion fee will increase 2.4 per cent to $21.17. 

The University Health Insurance Plan (UHIP) will increase 4.8 per cent to $264. This proposed fee was approved by the UHIP steering committee in May. The fee applies to all full and part time international graduate and undergraduate students.

