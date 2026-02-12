Student senators seek renewal of trust in new president

With UW president Vivek Goel set to wrap up his term in just a few months, some student senators have one trait they’re hoping the new president brings in — good faith.

“If I felt like there was hope for the current university administration making those changes, I wouldn’t be here today,” said WUSA president Damian Mikhail, referring to his conversation with Imprint.

Tensions between students and the university administration are no secret to anyone on campus. The school is believed to be the first in Canada to sue students involved in a campus encampment regarding the conflict in Palestine, something several senators pointed to as a key catalyst for distrust between students and the administration. Students have also disrupted Board of Governors and Senate meetings over the university’s investments in weapons manufacturers deemed complicit in what has now been termed a genocide by the U.N.

For Mikhail, the passing of a set of guidelines around university bodies (including faculty units) making collective statements, despite outstanding concerns about its wording and contents, was a clear example of the administration’s “top-down approach.” But the conversation that happened after that meeting is what he feels contributes to a larger problem with the university, what he called “a sense of antagonism” towards students.

Mikhail says he was chatting with several senators after the meeting about maintaining governance standards. As Goel joined the conversation, Mikhail says he pointed out that the taskforce used to create the guidelines were untransparent, and that presidential task forces were not a mechanism students would trust.

According to Mikhail, Goel’s response boiled down to, “how am I supposed to trust students when they’re calling me ‘Genocide Goel’?” The term has been used in several student demonstrations against the university’s investments in companies deemed complicit in what is now widely considered a genocide in Gaza.

“In front of all these senators, he goes off about how I should be condemning it. ‘Why haven’t you condemned it?’ Even though it’s language I’ve never used, it’s not WUSA’s job to go out and police the speech of students during their protests,” Mikhail said.

Faculty senator Hans De Sterck says he probably joined the meeting right after that exchange. “There was a lot of tension and a lot of anger at that moment,” he said, adding that he recalled hearing Mikhail rebut Goel by saying he had already condemned usage of the term.

Student senator Rida Sayed, who was present, confirmed Mikhail’s account of events. Other senators Imprint spoke to who were not present also recalled hearing of the interaction from Mikhail.

Mikhail said Goel’s behaviour indicates that the university isn’t focused on rebuilding trust between students and the university, but rather on “protecting their own, and protecting the idea that they have done no wrong and that they must not be changed.”

“It became obvious in my conversation with Vivek who, even when we’re not really talking about it, his feelings towards students came out naturally,” he said.

In response to Imprint’s questions about the incident, the university said they were committed to building trust and meaningful engagement with students, pointing to regular meetings between WUSA and university administrators as examples.

Imprint spoke with nine student and faculty senators, many of whom expressed that the university could be doing more to engage with students particularly when it comes to governance. Mikhail noted that although Goel’s behaviour is not the only example of poor relations between the university and students, it is at the center of a relationship that he and other student senators hope the next president will focus on improving.

“I think if we had a president who was seriously looking to rebuild that trust, they wouldn’t have seen that criticism [regarding the presidential taskforce] as a direct attack on them … and would have seriously had a discussion of how to move forward,” he said. “And I think that’s what we need from the next president, is to put the ego aside and to start having those conversations with students.”

In response to questions directed to president Goel on whether the university had sufficiently engaged students, university secretary Gen Gauthier-Chalifour said that the responsibility to engage with students is “shared across the full senior administration, not something carried by any one individual or role.”

Gauthier-Chalifour also said that students have had opportunities to engage with the university through recent task forces like the task force on freedom of expression and inclusive engagement.

However, Sayed says the issue remains that the only chances students have to engage with upper university administration are in such formal settings like convocation or the Senate and Board of Governors, “where there is, in a sense, a power imbalance, where they’re here giving an opinion that may or may not be listened to. But there is never that opportunity for the wider student body to ever feel like they’re dealing with someone who cares about them.”

Student senator Alex Pawelko echoed Mikhail and Sayed’s sentiments, stating that students have a “slim window” of opportunity to let their voices be heard. “A lot of the root of any, like, kind of bubbling mistrust, which I would say I’ve observed, and have myself felt, does kind of come from that where like, admin can get changes through if they want to,” Pawelko said, a sentiment shared by other senators Imprint spoke to.

Gauthier-Chalifour clarified that the administration does not direct Senate votes. “Members are expected to be informed and make decisions in the best interests of the institution as a whole,” she said.

Pawelko said that though some individual administrators are particularly concerned about collecting student input, highlighting associate vice president, academic David DeVidi’s efforts, the system has not “baked in” consultation from students, a sentiment his colleague, student arts senator Andrew Chang, echoed.

Chang said this effect trickles down to departmental and faculty decisions, such as the attempted moratorium on curriculum changes that according to Chang, neither he nor Arts Student Union vice president (VP) Tanraj Dulai were consulted on. Chang said that not knowing what’s happening negatively impacts his ability to affect change on the Senate floor.

“I don’t want to say it’s like a rubber stamp institution, but I feel like a lot of the proposals have gone through so far along with the process, I think, by the time that students or anyone, like any senator has any concerns about it, I feel like it’s a little too late.”

Faculty senator James Nugent said that given the lower number of students in the Senate, the university should be “extra vigilant” in ensuring they feel like their voices are heard.

Student senators do get pre-Senate lunches where they are presented with the agenda, with Gauthier-Chalifour stating the university would like to see “stronger attendance and participation from student senators.” Chang said that though these lunches help with briefing senators, most of the time, there’s “not much we can talk about until the actual Senate”, and that administrators who can answer senators’ questions have only attended the lunches twice in the past year and a half of his time on the Senate.

According to Gauthier-Chalifour, the lunches are “often attended” by senior administrators depending on the topics at hand.

In response to questions directed to president Goel on whether the university had sufficiently engaged students, including on topics like the collective statements guidelines, university secretary Gen Gauthier-Chalifour said the guidelines were discussed at multiple Senate meetings with “extensive debate and consideration of proposed amendments,” and “ultimately endorsed by Senate through its normal decision-making process.”

However, De Sterck said that elected representatives should get a more direct role in formulating the wording of the guidelines, because the writing of the guidelines is done largely by the office of the associate vice-president faculty planning and policy. “They basically bring the same a second time and a third time, and then people say, ‘well, it’s the third time, now we have to approve it.’”

Katie Traynor, student senator and former WUSA VP, said that though she feels the university generally does do its due diligence in consulting students, the feeling of distrust may come from student senators often having to “fish for a lot more information, specifically when it comes to impacts on students.”

Student senator Jordan Bauman said he feels the school takes sufficient measures for transparency, at least with student senators, citing the pre-Senate lunches. In reference to student protestors, he said “you do have to recognize when people are trying to work productively with you and when they’re just trying to tear things down,” and that the president’s reactions to the protests were “really admirable of him, in terms of his restraint.”

He added that if the school were to do more informal engagement with students, both the administration and students would need to engage in good faith.

Mikhail and Sayed said a general lack of engagement from the university with students is clear, pointing out how the previous president, Feridun Hamdullahpur, would engage in orientation lunches and the like with students, something current president Vivek Goel has not done. In response, the university cited Goel’s regular meetings with WUSA representatives as “an important forum for frank exchange,” and said many other senior administrators regularly meet with student representatives in formal and “less formal” settings.

“If the feeling amongst [student leaders] and senators and people like this is that they’re not being listened to and they’re not able to have these conversations, even though they are talking to [admin], then really I can only wonder how the average student who never gets to have these conversations, who never even runs into these people on campus, would feel,” Mikhail said.

Foufou Abdullah, a Palestinian masters architecture student at the Cambridge campus, said she once tried to do just that, approaching the president at an event held there last fall term. She has requested to use a different name out of fear of retribution.

Abdullah said she only found out the president would be there from chatter she overheard, as many of the professors she spoke to didn’t know he’d be there. When she saw Goel and other administrators chatting in the lobby of the architecture building, she waited for the president to finish his conversations before approaching. Abdullah said she frequently wears her keffiyeh around campus, and that when Goel saw it, his body language changed.

Abdullah said she approached the president hoping to speak about the university’s investments in companies deemed complicit in what the U.N. labelled a genocide last September. “We never really have anybody from main campus, or somebody that’s very high up in the university, come,” she said, hoping to take the opportunity to speak to him “so that he knew that this was a problem that people felt strongly about across all different campuses.”

She says that from the beginning of the encounter, Goel seemed “combative.”

“He goes essentially, ‘We have a board working on this, I don’t know why are you coming to talk to me about it,’” she recounts. She said as she pointed out the complicity the students are involved in because their tuition supports the university’s investments, Goel became “increasingly agitated and combative.”

While student tuition does not directly fund university endowments, other fees paid by students can, such as those that go toward faculty-specific endowment funds.

The university has taken several steps in response to student protests. In August 2024, UW created the Task Force on Social Responsibility in Investing, which among other recommendations, advised the school to disclose its investments and update its existing Responsible Investment Policy to include adherence to the UN’s Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

UW updated this policy to include internationally recognized human rights as one of its priority environmental, social and governance factors at an October 2025 Board of Governors meeting. This means these factors will receive “focused investment attention relating to its impact on the financial performance of investments.”

Abdullah says that when she pushed Goel for specifics about the university’s investments, he said, “‘I’m at a social dinner. Why are you coming to bother me?’ Something along those lines.”

Abdullah said she told him, “You’re at my campus… if you are visiting different campuses, or even your own campus, you should be open to hearing your students’ opinions. At the end of the day, it’s our tuition that funds the entire university.” Eventually, other administrators came and spoke with Goel, while she discussed further with Nick Manning, associate vice-president communications and institutional relations.

A source Imprint spoke to who was present for part of the interaction was told the same details about the exchange when they spoke to Abdullah immediately afterward. The university did not provide further response when asked to comment on this incident.

Mikhail says that when he encourages Goel to talk to students, the president will acknowledge that the university and students aren’t on the same page. “But the question is essentially … if no one’s making the effort to talk to students, then what grace would they have to give you, right?”

After the meeting? “I was livid,” Abdullah said, adding that her experience felt reminiscent of a “consistent pattern.”

“They’ve sued their own students and they will go after students that protest against them, that speak out against them, and now I guess if you even dare to have a conversation with the president at a time that he doesn’t feel comfortable to have a conversation with you, or he views as his social time, well, he’s gonna be aggressive towards you… he’s going to try and diminish your position and your thoughts,” she said.

With a new president will come a new cohort of administrators, as retirements are coming for several key figures, including vice president of international and research and associate vice president academic. “I’m hopeful that the nominating committee will see this, and that those in the administration, who do have goodwill for students in their hearts and who actually care about rebuilding that trust, will remember this when the next president turns over,” Mikhail said.

But some are less optimistic. “I don’t think the hope is gonna come from the students,” Abdullah said. “The hope has to come from the administration’s actions and to show that they are worth trusting. As it currently stands, they have not shown that at all.”