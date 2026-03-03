Students vote in favour of strike

Students voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike against the provincial government’s changes to OSAP funding.

According to the post, 3,536 students cast ballots, representing a 10.3 per cent turnout. Of those who voted, 3,334 students (94 per cent) voted in favour of a strike, while 189 (five per cent) voted against it and 13 students (less than one per cent) declined their ballot.

The results signal strong backing among participating students for collective action in response to ongoing cuts. While turnout reflects a fraction of the student body, the amount of support with nearly all voters endorsing a strike suggests significant momentum behind the movement.

As a result of the vote, students are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. on the arts quad outside Dana Porter library. Organizers are encouraging students to leave class where possible and gather in protest across Waterloo. The post emphasizes that the vote is only a first step and frames the upcoming demonstration as an opportunity to amplify student voices to both university administration and the provincial government.

With 94 per cent support among voters, organizers say they are confident in a strong showing at the protest and are calling on students to bring friends, family, and community members to increase visibility.

The walkout will mark the next phase of action following the strike mandate, as students push to turn the vote’s message into real action on campus.