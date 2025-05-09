Sun’s out, laptops out: best study spots in Waterloo

Now that spring is here and the days are getting warmer, it’s the perfect time to take your study sessions outside. Whether you’re looking for a cozy café, a quiet park, or a bright space on campus, we asked students and staff at UW to share their favorite spots in and around Waterloo. Here are the top picks for places to study when the weather’s cooperating.

Seven Shores Community Café

Location: 10 Regina St. N., Waterloo

Vibe: Cozy café with a sunny patio. Serves locally sourced breakfast, sandwiches, and snacks.

“I love the outside tables, they’re perfect for sunny days,” says Charlotte Schwartz, a UW student. “It’s also super convenient since it’s right on King Street.”

Navya Vikraman Nair adds: “It’s tucked away just enough to feel peaceful, but still right in the heart of Uptown. The food’s fresh, and there’s a great mix of shade and sun. Plus, it’s close to Waterloo Park if you need a nature break.”

Recommended by: Charlotte Schwartz, 3A geography and environmental management, and Navya Vikraman Nair, fourth year, SEED PhD

EV3 third floor study space (environment building)

Location: On campus

Vibe: It’s a great place to hunker down in between classes without feeling stuck inside. Bright, quiet, with a great view. “This spot has the vibes and views,” says Joey Sherritt.

Recommended by: Joey Sherritt, 2B, environment & business

Pilot Coffee Roasters

Location: 15 King St. S., Waterloo

Vibe: Chill café with soft light and good matcha. Serves specialty coffee and baked goods.

“I love the calm feel here,” says Arabella Hormillada. “It doesn’t get too busy, so I’m not distracted. And the lighting is just right for reading or typing away — plus, their matcha is amazing.”

Recommended by: Arabella Hormillada, second year global business and digital arts student.

Thai Sun Patio

Location: 16 King St. N., Waterloo

Vibe: A good mix of food and focus. Serves Thai staples, including papaya salad, cashew chicken and green curry.

“If I have light work to do and I’m hungry, this spot works perfectly,” says Luxman Nirumalan. It’s a nice place for reading or working through emails with a pad thai on the side.

Recommended by: Luxman Nirumalan, a third year environment and business student.

Waterloo Park Gazebos

Location: 50 Young St. W., Waterloo

Vibe: Quiet in nature, open sky, and fresh air

Whether it’s under a gazebo or under a tree, there’s something calming about being in nature with your laptop or notebook.

Environment design studio / planning studio

Location: EV3 building on campus

Vibe: Airy, spacious, with big tables and lots of light

“I adore big windows and natural light!” says Amelia Upper. “The space has lots of outlets, and I like being able to spread out all of my work. It’s not just a study space; it helps me feel inspired too.”

Recommended by: Amelia Upper, 3A, environment, resources and sustainability

E6 fourth floor

Location: On campus

Vibe: Bright and close to home

“It’s the closest building to my residence and has lots of light,” says Zahra Eudoxie, who heads here when she wants to stay focused without going far.

Recommended by: Zahra Eudoxie

Year & Program: 4B, chemical engineering

Whether you’re studying for finals, catching up on readings, or just looking for a change of scenery, there’s no better time than now to head outdoors and switch things up. From cafés to peaceful parks, Waterloo region has many sunny spots perfect for your next study session. Sometimes, a little fresh air and a change of environment can do wonders for you. So grab your books (or laptop), try one of these nice spots, and let the outdoors boost your mood.

More Recommended Study Spots to Try: