Sun’s out, laptops out: best study spots in Waterloo
| May 9, 2025
Now that spring is here and the days are getting warmer, it’s the perfect time to take your study sessions outside. Whether you’re looking for a cozy café, a quiet park, or a bright space on campus, we asked students and staff at UW to share their favorite spots in and around Waterloo. Here are the top picks for places to study when the weather’s cooperating.
Seven Shores Community Café
Location: 10 Regina St. N., Waterloo
Vibe: Cozy café with a sunny patio. Serves locally sourced breakfast, sandwiches, and snacks.
“I love the outside tables, they’re perfect for sunny days,” says Charlotte Schwartz, a UW student. “It’s also super convenient since it’s right on King Street.”
Navya Vikraman Nair adds: “It’s tucked away just enough to feel peaceful, but still right in the heart of Uptown. The food’s fresh, and there’s a great mix of shade and sun. Plus, it’s close to Waterloo Park if you need a nature break.”
Recommended by: Charlotte Schwartz, 3A geography and environmental management, and Navya Vikraman Nair, fourth year, SEED PhD
EV3 third floor study space (environment building)
Location: On campus
Vibe: It’s a great place to hunker down in between classes without feeling stuck inside. Bright, quiet, with a great view. “This spot has the vibes and views,” says Joey Sherritt.
Recommended by: Joey Sherritt, 2B, environment & business
Pilot Coffee Roasters
Location: 15 King St. S., Waterloo
Vibe: Chill café with soft light and good matcha. Serves specialty coffee and baked goods.
“I love the calm feel here,” says Arabella Hormillada. “It doesn’t get too busy, so I’m not distracted. And the lighting is just right for reading or typing away — plus, their matcha is amazing.”
Recommended by: Arabella Hormillada, second year global business and digital arts student.
Thai Sun Patio
Location: 16 King St. N., Waterloo
Vibe: A good mix of food and focus. Serves Thai staples, including papaya salad, cashew chicken and green curry.
“If I have light work to do and I’m hungry, this spot works perfectly,” says Luxman Nirumalan. It’s a nice place for reading or working through emails with a pad thai on the side.
Recommended by: Luxman Nirumalan, a third year environment and business student.
Waterloo Park Gazebos
Location: 50 Young St. W., Waterloo
Vibe: Quiet in nature, open sky, and fresh air
Whether it’s under a gazebo or under a tree, there’s something calming about being in nature with your laptop or notebook.
Environment design studio / planning studio
Location: EV3 building on campus
Vibe: Airy, spacious, with big tables and lots of light
“I adore big windows and natural light!” says Amelia Upper. “The space has lots of outlets, and I like being able to spread out all of my work. It’s not just a study space; it helps me feel inspired too.”
Recommended by: Amelia Upper, 3A, environment, resources and sustainability
E6 fourth floor
Location: On campus
Vibe: Bright and close to home
“It’s the closest building to my residence and has lots of light,” says Zahra Eudoxie, who heads here when she wants to stay focused without going far.
Recommended by: Zahra Eudoxie
Year & Program: 4B, chemical engineering
Whether you’re studying for finals, catching up on readings, or just looking for a change of scenery, there’s no better time than now to head outdoors and switch things up. From cafés to peaceful parks, Waterloo region has many sunny spots perfect for your next study session. Sometimes, a little fresh air and a change of environment can do wonders for you. So grab your books (or laptop), try one of these nice spots, and let the outdoors boost your mood.
More Recommended Study Spots to Try:
- Café 1842 in Huether Hotel
- Midnight Run Café
- Princess Café