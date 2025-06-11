Taking steps towards truth and reconciliation: The past, present, and future of Indigenous initiatives on campus

Many of us have heard the phrase “truth and reconciliation.” Perhaps it was in a classroom as we were growing up or in conversations with peers. Maybe on the TV news channel, or the radio, or even social media.

But, what exactly is “truth and reconciliation”? And how can we strive towards it?

According to Jean Becker, associate vice-president of the Office of Indigenous Relations (OIR), engaging in truth and reconciliation means “learning the true history of this country, understanding the place of Indigenous Peoples in this country, and understanding themselves as treaty people. This is the foundation for reconciliation.”

It represents an opportunity to acknowledge the historical harms enacted upon Indigenous people in Canada, through residential schools and systemic cultural genocide, and work towards preventing future abuse of Indigenous communities in Canada.

For non-Indigenous people, the first step towards truth and reconciliation lies in educating ourselves to understand the harm caused in the past towards Indigenous Peoples.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action is a great place to start. Published by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, this is a comprehensive document that outlines the modern day effects of Canada’s history on Indigenous communities, and the recommended policy changes to permanently dismantle the systemic racism that exists towards said groups.

Perhaps a more local way to strive towards truth and reconciliation is taking the time to learn more about the Indigenous Peoples whose land UW’s campuses are situated on. For UW, much of our work takes place on the Haldimand Tract, which contains the traditional territory of the Attawandaron, Anishinaabeg, and Haudenosaunee. There are also various Indigenous initiatives that are taking place all across campus. “Faculty, staff and students can support us by attending events we sponsor and learning from the Indigenous people we bring to campus. All are invited to visit our office in EC5 to connect and get to know us,” Becker said.

With June being National Indigenous History Month, now is the time to take a step back and review the efforts that the UW has implemented towards truth and reconciliation on campus.

The OIR plays a key role in promoting the Indigenization of UW, through awareness and inclusion. “We do a lot of the higher [administrative] work surrounding education and events on campus,” said Emma Smith, manager of Indigenous Student Experience at UW and an Indigenous person themselves. “We aim to really support Indigenization efforts on campus, through the Indigenous Strategic Plan.”

The Indigenous Strategic Plan, which spans from 2023 to 2028, is a set of goals, missions, and steps set forth by a collaboration between the OIR and UW. It is another great resource available for UW students to learn about the vision of Indigenization for UW.

You might have seen the large outdoor gathering space outside SLC. You might be surprised to find out that the new gathering space is actually the work of the OIR. The official name of the structure is Skén:nen Tsi Nón:we Tewaya’taróroks, translating from Mohawk to mean “where we all gather together peacefully.” The goal with the gathering space is to bring people together for Indigenous events and to increase awareness through the design of the structure. To add onto that goal, the path connecting South Campus Hall to the new gathering space, originally called the Main Path, has been renamed the Two Row Path. The new name is multidimensional, representing the Haldimand Tract as well as the working to integrate respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous folks.

UW Athletics is another group that has been making commendable efforts towards truth and reconciliation. Just in February, an Indigenous version of the athletics logo was unveiled. Roly Webster, the director of Athletics and Recreation, had this to say about the logo initiative: “We wanted to take the platform of sport and utilize that to bring education and awareness to have a better understanding of our relationships with Indigenous people and our history in this country.”

The Indigenized logo was created by Kyle Joedicke, an Indigenous artist, who included traditional aspects of Woodland art while still preserving the legacy of the original logo. “We also wanted to provide a brand that welcomes our Indigenous people, that makes them feel seen and safe,” Webster said.

Other initiatives include the hiring of Sarah Connors, a naturopathic doctor whose work focuses on combining Western medicine with Indigenous healing for students. Connors, being on campus once a week, works primarily through UW Health Services and can be reached through their office or by phone. There’s also an Indigenous inspired collection at the W Store, whereby a portion of the funds goes towards the Indigenous Student Development Fund.

What effect have these recent initiatives and changes had? Have they been harbingers of positive change and awareness within the student body?

Take the new Indigenous outdoor gathering space outside SLC for example. “I actually didn’t know [what] it was when I saw it first being constructed,” said Kevin Jose, a fourth-year engineering student, when asked about whether he has noticed the space since it was built. “It’s nice how the sculpture was built right next to SLC. No matter what, every Waterloo student goes through SLC at one point, so having it there is a great way for students to be curious and learn more about the Indigenous culture and history.”

It is clear that UW has been taking major steps in the last year to bring more awareness to Indigenous Initiatives on campus. Looking at this progress brings into question what the planned steps are for the future. What does the university have in place to further the aim of truth and reconciliation on campus?

According to Becker, the OIR is currently working towards establishing an Indigenous Futures Research Network for Indigenous-led academic work, as well as Indigenous student services and a student space, both set to operate out of Needles Hall. There are also a number of events occurring in June in honour of National Indigenous History month, listed below.

UW Athletics, in addition to having worked on the new Indigenous logo, has also acted as a host for the Waterloo Regional Powwow for the last couple years. The next upcoming Powwow is set to occur on Sept. 27, 2025, where members of the public are encouraged to attend. Furthermore, in the upcoming sports season, UW Athletics has also taken the opportunity to do Eagle Feather raising ceremonies prior to the start of games, especially during those scheduled to bring in a large audience. “We’re trying to maximize the impact of fans in the stands, and to cause conversation around these events. That’s what’s really powerful.” Webster said. “There’s lots of ignorance out there, and ignorance is worse when left unanswered. I think you want to cause those questions and conversations to hopefully then help with a better understanding.”

As National Indigenous History Month dawns upon us, hopefully we can all take a step back, and examine the ways in which we are supporting the efforts of truth and reconciliation on campus. Next time you walk through the Indigenous gathering space outside SLC or pass by the new UW athletics logo, take a moment to acknowledge the intentions behind these changes. Take some time to read through the 2023-2028 UW Indigenous Strategic Plan, and attend events hosted by the OIR on campus, such as the various talks and the upcoming Powwow in September. By doing so, not only are you contributing towards a future where Indigenous People are celebrated and respected, but you are also opening the door for further awareness in the ongoing path towards reconciliation. “There’s a lot of potential for a great reciprocal relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous folks,” Smith said. “All of us as individuals can contribute to reconciliation.”

Indigenous History Month Events that you can get involved with

*Registration required to attend, which can be completed through the OIR website.

An Afternoon with Kai Potts

June 18: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A discussion with Kai Potts, an Indigenous youth advocate, public speaker, and content creator. The Two-Spirit identity will be explored, as well as how we can support more inclusive spaces for Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day!

June 19: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A joint event between the OIR and WUSA in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. This event will consist of ceremony and reflection, filled with music, art, and food in the Indigenous Outdoor Gathering Space outside SLC.

Inuit Identity – Who Is Resilient Inuk by Resilient Inuk

June 19: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.