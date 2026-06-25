The Bomber interim reopening scheduled for late 2026, $125,000 in labour costs approved

The Bomber will reopen in fall or winter 2026, and remain operational until construction begins under the SLC Lounge Redevelopment Plan. Further, board members reapproved an allocated fund of $125,500 from deserves for labour costs associated with alcohol service.

About $70,000 of this will go to a bar manager role (8-12 month contract), while $55,000 will go to a part-time labour pool based on 185 operational days. The matter was approved in a WUSA board of directors meeting on June 18.

When asked during the meeting whether the alcohol service will be ready for the fall, WUSA President Samir Sharma said, “I can’t guarantee it. That is our goal, our hope, our mission and our dream… We’re working very hard in order to achieve that. I can’t promise you anything. I would say it’s likely.”

When asked if student organizations who book the Bomber lounge after 5 p.m. would be offered alcohol service as part of booking the space, Sharma said, “Not initially or guaranteed. There’s a chance for that in the future. We need to make sure we get our house in order to get all that stuff working. If we have the availability and capacity, we’d love to do that in the future.”

The Bomber will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a daytime service bar on weekdays. The space will also host one or two Bomber bar nights a month. These events are not only “Bomber Wednesday” styled events, but could include other programming such as trivia or a comedy show.

Staff will provide monthly updates to the board for the first two or three months of operation, along with termly reporting to assess its financial performance.