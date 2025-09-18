The Crown makes grand entrance in Waterloo

The Crown Bar & Social, formerly known as The Drink Uptown, officially opened on Sept. 4. The opening overlapped with the start of the school year, drawing thousands of students to the venue.

Andrei Nicola, security at The Crown, shared that the turnout exceeded expectations, stating that over 2,500 students attended the grand opening weekend. “We had full guest lists, long lineups, and received very positive feedback. Guests especially appreciated the renovations and additional seating, and many commented that this [is] the student bar Waterloo has been waiting for.”

The bar posted to their Instagram that they were hosting a frosh week party that stretched across the entire weekend, complete with “packed guest lists” and music by local DJ’s that kept the dance floor moving late into the night. The rebrand brought not only a fresh name, but also a refreshed look. The Crown contains more seating on the upper level, big TV’s, and a larger dance floor.

Another difference between The Crown and The Drink is The Crown’s extended hours, open until 8 p.m. for food. Nicola said that the mix has been “very well received”, and that The Crown is planning “additional changes” in the weeks ahead.