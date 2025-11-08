The emergence of J.Squared: Sharing stories through a passion for music

For third-year undergraduate student Jonny Dodoo, artistic expression comes from deep within.

Not just the mere application of a skill, it transforms a new way of living. Every lyric in his songs holds a personal connection. Dodoo allows himself to grow alongside his works, whether it involves the improvement of his sound or searching for answers about his own metamorphosis through turbulent times. During the creative process of his album, Squared Tape: On The Path to Peace, Dodoo’s music serves as a means of storytelling and introspection that invites you to bear witness to it all.

Dodoo’s endeavours in production as creator “J.Squared” only just began in February of this year with the creation of his first song “.keep on.” It is centred around themes of mental health and was informed by his experiences, but he did not consider the piece to be sonically sound. “I want to make up a bunch of songs that sound so much better than this… but at the same time, I want to continue the story that I told in that first song,” he said.

The Squared Tape: On The Path to Peace has three parts, each defined by eras — reflecting on days past, future aspirations, and living in the moment. Each collection of songs is a visceral representation of Dodoo’s own chain of thought. The listener is able to understand his aspirations, fears, and principles through each work.

Part 1 consists of “Realization,” “Hope and Redemption,” “I Found a Friend in Grief,” and “Turmoil 2,” which revolve around self-reflection and are more melancholic in nature. Dodoo uses them to channel the disordered thoughts and emotions he has processed over the course of his youth, from finding meaning and direction in life to his relationship with death and loss. He said “Hope and Redemption” required the deepest thought and introspection during the writing process, as he had to embrace total vulnerability and brutal honesty about his weaknesses.

Moving from one extreme to another, Part 2 jumps directly from the pain of the past to a more optimistic future. “The Dawn of Squared,” “The Squared Way,” “The Come Up,” and “Bounce” are a joyous celebration of identity and being reborn through hardship. The final track of Part 2, “Bounce,” had the longest, most grueling creation process in the entire album from a sonic standpoint, but Dodoo considers it to be one of his most profound songs due to its underlying message of “[living] to your standard of yourself.” This part carries an undeniable sense of warmth and vibrance, contrasting against its more somber predecessor.

The final part contains only three songs: “Peace,” “Toast Time,” and “Honourable.” By this point in the album, after looking backwards and forwards, the objective is to be brought into the present —the truth that “you’re at peace [and] you’re in harmony with where you’re at in your life.” Dodoo decided against depicting “peace” as a destination, since he views it as a state of contentment that should be lived out moving forward.

Dodoo views his craft as an artistic expression of his principles, writing with the intent of “appealing to human beings as human beings.” Squared Tape: On The Path to Peace is the telling of his story — one of joy, sorrow, lessons learned and grand ambitions. Above all, it recognizes the importance of connection. His album is a raw, honest ride that is absolutely fantastic — it will take you on a journey that you are unlikely to forget.