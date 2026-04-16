The heart of BASE: Exploring community and cultural identity

At UW, many students view extracurricular engagement as a deeply resonant experience — an opportunity to explore their passions, learn about themselves, and make friends on common ground. For third-year ARBUS student Zandile Ike, experiencing the Black Association for Student Expression (BASE club) has deepened her appreciation for communities rooted in cultural identification. After serving on BASE’s management team for multiple terms — as an event coordinator first, then as the current co-president — Ike has observed that, within an environment that is dedicated to a specific cultural background, students are able to further embrace who they are through this heightened level of exposure. Whether it is BASE or another culturally specific student association, these communities create their meaning within the comforting sense of acceptance and validation they provide for their members.

When newcomers attend BASE functions, they are typically drawn in by the energy that radiates from it. From the outside looking in, one can immediately tell that a greater bond is present. “For a club like this, it’s really important to emphasize actually connecting with people and feeling like they can relate to you,” Ike says. She explains the management team’s goal of avoiding an overly bureaucratic or image-focused presentation, as they would like to prioritize the formation of connections between peers. Ike views this aspect as BASE’s biggest strength, and it has allowed new students to break out of their shells and feel like they can be themselves.

BASE is deeply cared for by Waterloo’s Black community, as the bond itself serves as a means of cultivating their sense of cultural identity. From Ike’s own observations, many Black students who have felt intimidated at the thought of engaging with the community have been able to shake their fears and embrace themselves to a greater extent. In her own case, she had hoped to seek out a greater sense of immersion. “I didn’t necessarily have any struggles with my own blackness in and of itself,” Ike says. “I never wished to be anything else. I think I just longed to have more Black friends or just know more Black people. Joining BASE literally changed my undergrad around.” By finding a trusted circle of friends that she could relate to culturally, Ike’s university experience was impacted quite positively.

The connections between members are created through deliberate action—the management aims to foster this safe space through direct, casual engagement with members and encouraging engagement between peers. Frequent events are held with that in mind, whether academic, entertainment, or game-based. From their LSAT preparatory session to the “Wilding-out” musical freestyling function, BASE’s students are able to share a meaningful experience together in a variety of ways. Though she still strives to keep BASE fun, Ike would like to offer something for everyone—she explains, “I do like to also offer students things that actually benefit them academically and career wise. I think we’ve been doing a pretty, a pretty great job of both.”

Beyond the standard environment, BASE club is always in the midst of creatively showcasing and encouraging Black excellence. The recent Legacy in Motion showcase, for instance, was a grand evening for all who took part—a celebration of BASE’s vibrant heart through artistic expression and performance. Each contributor, whether they were an artist, speaker, dancer, or singer—gave their very best for each part of the event. Ike also brought attention to BASE’s collaborations with Waterloo’s Amplify podcast, as this endeavour is meant to “create a bridge between students and [the EID team]”.

Joining a club or society can seem quite daunting for many Waterloo students, whether it is the unfamiliarity of a new environment or the greater pressures of academics. However, there is undeniable merit in a community like BASE that encourages self-growth, acceptance, and the exploration of cultural identity. Many students like Ike were able to find a deeper understanding of themselves and their communities, and she encourages her fellow Waterloo students to pursue clubs that will help them along that journey of embracing their background. There are many opportunities in Waterloo’s extracurricular scene for students to elevate their university experience in that regard; it is never too late to go ahead and seek them out.