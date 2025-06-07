The Phoenician Scheme opens at Princess Cinemas

Wes Anderson’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme, is now playing at Princess Cinemas. It follows businessman Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro) as he appoints his only daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton) to be heir to his estate, with the two working together on an ambitious new business venture. Along the way, they encounter ever more bizarre and life-threatening obstacles, from assassins to estranged relatives to businessmen who settle deals through basketball games. Joining the father/daughter duo across the globe is Norwegian tutor Bjørn (Michael Cera), who specializes in the study of insects.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of this film is its commitment to farcical, physical comedy. Characters shoot out of planes, pottery is smashed on heads, and there are punches that land with cartoonish sound effects. Violence isn’t shied away from, but it is presented in that signature Wes Anderson way — quirky, jarring, and often more comedic than catastrophic. All of this is clear from the very first scene of the film, a plane crash which marks the latest assassination attempt that Korda has managed to survive.

And though there’s great comedy to be found in characters across the board, the best part of The Phoenician Scheme lies in its central performances. While the film boasts a staggering number of celebrity cast members (as is typical for an Anderson production), it ultimately centres on the Korda/Liesl/Bjørn trio. The dynamic between these characters is played perfectly, providing both the emotional and comedic heart of the film. After all, it is really a story about a father and daughter working to reconcile their relationship in the midst of looming threats to their lives, and both del Toro and Threapleton embody this tension wonderfully. As for Cera, it’s hard to believe he’s never appeared in an Anderson film before — his commitment to the personality (and accent) of Bjørn is everything you’d hope it would be.

The film also contains other themes, though, such as the political and entrepreneurial choices that shape Korda’s life, and the religious themes that seem to haunt him as he ages (add in the fact that Liesl is studying to become a nun, which creates yet another layer of friction within their relationship).

Anyone that enjoys Anderson’s signature brand of comedy and visual storytelling will certainly want to see this film. Within the first few seconds it’s clear whose film you’re watching, and whether you’re a longtime fan of Anderson or not, you’ll have the opportunity here to step into a world that has been very carefully crafted by the director. With tons of humour and celebrity cameos, you really can’t go wrong.

