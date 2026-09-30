The places every Waterloo student eventually discovers

There are two ways you get to know the Waterloo campus. The first is during orientation and the first few weeks, when you learn the buildings your classes are in and still somehow get lost. You might even think you’ll never be able to memorize the campus. Then there’s the second, more subtle way. One day, you discover a study spot that’s somehow always quiet. Someone shows you the tunnels and now you’re saved from walking outside during a snowstorm. You wander into buildings you have no classes in but stay for the vibes and now it’s a permanent spot.

There are plenty of these small discoveries scattered across campus. To locate some of them, we asked Waterloo students to share the places and resources they wish they’d known about in their first year.

The first piece of advice is to not limit yourself to your own faculty. Majdalen Azouz, vice-president of WUSA, says one of her favourite places on campus is the glass study space in the EV building. “It is bright, open, and a nice place to study or get work done between classes. I would definitely recommend that first-year students explore buildings outside of their own faculty because there are a lot of great study spaces around campus that you might not find otherwise.”

It’s easy to spend most of your time in the same few buildings where your lectures are. However, some of the best spots on campus are the ones you discover when you randomly decide to take a different route. Environment lounges are filled with natural light, Engineering buildings have spots overlooking campus, and after classes end, empty classrooms are great places to get work done.

There’s also the ML Diner in the basement of the Modern Languages (ML) building. “ML Diner is a great place to study,” says Samir Sharma, president of WUSA. “It features a burger/milkshake diner. It also has a Tim Hortons that most people don’t know about, which makes the lines much shorter. The study space also connects to the tunnels that lead to the other arts buildings, so it is easy to get around in winter.” Finding a Tim Hortons with a shorter line at lunchtime is such a win.

Speaking of winter, every Waterloo student eventually comes to the same realization: walking outside between classes is optional.

“There are a lot of indoor routes connecting different buildings across campus,” Azouz says. “It can take some time to learn them, but once you do, getting around campus becomes much easier.”

Check out our article, “An introduction to tunnels and bridges on campus,” to see the tunnels at Waterloo!

Not every hidden gem is about studying, though. Sometimes you just need a place to sit outside and give your brain a break from assignments. Many students like to sit at the South Commons courtyard with its bright yellow umbrellas. There’s also the rock garden between Centre for Environmental & Information Technology (EIT) and the Mathematics and Computer (MC) building. Personally, I find the greenery makes it a peaceful place to sit for a few minutes. If you’re near Village 1, the rooftop patio is also a great place to watch the sunset after a long day of classes.

Another recommendation from Azouz is the Graduate House, which many students overlook simply because of its name. “Undergraduate students can also go there for food, drinks, events, or just a more relaxed place to spend time. It’s a good spot that a lot of students may not know about right away.”

Some of Waterloo’s biggest hidden gems aren’t places but services that students would find useful. WUSA members recommend places like the WUSA Thrift, where most items cost under $10, the Fruit and Veggie Market in the Student Life Centre (SLC), the Bike Centre, Pay-What-You-Can meals at The Bomber, and WUSA’s Food Support Service. These places are not usually on people’s must-see spots in Waterloo. However, you’ll appreciate knowing these resources if you actually need them.

“A lot of students do not realize that they have access to legal support through WUSA,” Azouz says. “This can help with things like leases, housing issues, employment, co-op concerns, and academic rights. You can also use it before there is a problem, such as getting a lease reviewed before signing it.”

It is definitely worth discovering and knowing these resources as it can save you time, money, and a lot of unnecessary stress throughout your degree.

So, the next time you have a break between classes, check one of these places out. Some of these might end up becoming some of your favourite spots too … you’re welcome. To the upper-years who were hoping to keep these spots a secret … our apologies.

The following are a few of the Imprint team’s favourite hidden gems, alongside some of my own recommendations:.

Study

Even if you’re not interested in rocks or fossils, the Earth Sciences Museum is worth seeing. It’s surprisingly peaceful and is a fun place to see some unique exhibits.

There’s also the MC Comfy Lounge and its connecting patio in MC. Here students come to relax, chat, eat lunch, or work. It’s also convenient as it is right beside MC’s CnD, where you can grab an affordable snack or drink whenever desired.

The SLC is a great place to socialize, find food places, study and check out upcoming events. It has many study spaces throughout the building too. My favourite is the new lounge on the 3rd floor.

In the SLC, check out Chaska, Wok Stop, The Bomber, or Flock Stop if you are looking for an affordable meal. Smarty Pants also offers delicious ice cream for a sweet treat in between classes.

Food

Located in Downtown Kitchener, Whoopsie Daisy is a great spot for local pastries from small businesses, along with plenty of drinks. They also have vegan options, making it an easy stop for a quick treat or study break.

For a closer recommendation located near UWP, Foodie Fruitie is a convenient option for an affordable meal between classes. Many of their dishes are under $15, and students can also get a free 15 per cent student discount card.

Coffee

If you’re a matcha fan, La La Bakeshop is worth the trip to Uptown Waterloo. Many students swear by their matcha, especially their jasmine matcha latte. The shop is also right in the heart of Uptown, making it easy to get to by ION.

Other off-campus spots worth checking out include Coffee Brick, Rommana Cafe, Lucero Canteen in Downtown Kitchener, and Midnight Run in Uptown.