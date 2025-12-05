The SAD Truth: Exploring seasonal affective disorder

When your coffee turns cold before your first sip, the sunlight disappears faster than your motivation, and your 8 a.m. lecture feels like a personal attack — you might just be living the SAD life.

Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD (yes, the name is ironically accurate), is basically your brain throwing a tiny tantrum because it misses the sun. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, reduced sunlight can lower serotonin activity, which helps regulate mood, and increase melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleep. The Mayo Clinic further explains that limited sunlight can also lead to a drop in vitamin D levels. Since vitamin D helps boost serotonin activity, low vitamin D may further contribute to fatigue and low mood during the winter months. As a result, your brain ends up feeling ready for hibernation instead of your 8 a.m. lecture.

Common symptoms of SAD include low mood, loss of interest in daily activities, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite (often craving comfort foods), and disrupted sleep patterns. Some people may also withdraw socially without realizing why, as reported by the National Health Service.

Fourth-year health sciences student Ridam Panesar shares that she finds the hardest months stretch from September to February — sometimes even into March. “It’s definitely more than just the winter blues,” Panesar says. During these months, she loses interest in her usual activities and can spend eight or nine hours cooped up in the library. Extra sleep doesn’t help either; she often wakes up feeling lethargic and dreary.

But Panesar has a few tricks to combat the gloom. Short walks outside give her a mental reset, while avoiding screens during breaks helps her recharge. “When I unwind properly before sleep, like reading instead of scrolling, I wake up feeling more energized,” she shares. Social connections are key, too. She makes an effort to see friends, attend class, and participate in extracurricular activities, reminding herself that there’s life beyond her room. She also studies in blocks, mixing solo sessions with group work to balance productivity and social time. For a mood boost, a book, music, and some retail therapy help her distract herself from the winter doldrums.

Other students echo that feeling in their own ways. Fourth-year honours science student Maryam Esttaifo keeps it simple, “Act like you would when the weather is nice and sunny. Don’t let the cold keep you inside — then you’ll feel stuck and gloomy.” Second-year honours psychology student Sadie Aina adds, “I honestly prefer the colder seasons because that means I won’t have to deal with insects! But when I do feel down from the cloudiness, I typically cheer myself up with comfy pyjamas, good food, and whatever I’m currently watching.”

While small lifestyle changes can make a significant difference, some individuals may require additional support during the winter months. Treatments for SAD vary depending on the severity of symptoms and can include:

• Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT): A form of talk therapy that helps manage negative thought patterns and develop coping strategies. According to UW’s psychology department, CBT is one of the most effective treatments for anxiety and mood disorders when practiced by trained therapists. It is often at least as effective as medication and can have lower relapse rates. Not all providers offer CBT, so students should confirm availability before booking. On-campus counselling services and referrals can provide access, while private counsellors are also an option.

• Vitamin D supplements: Since sunlight exposure is limited in winter, supplements can help maintain vitamin D levels that support mood regulation. These supplements are easily purchased over the counter at pharmacies or grocery stores.

• Regular exercise: According to the National Library of Medicine, engaging in physical activity can naturally boost serotonin and energy levels, helping improve mood and reduce fatigue during the winter months.

• Antidepressant medication: The Mayo Clinic further specifies that for individuals experiencing moderate to severe symptoms of SAD, healthcare providers may prescribe antidepressants like SSRIs or bupropion to help balance mood and prevent seasonal depressive episodes.

In addition to these services, you’ll also find sunshine lamps in spaces across faculties. These lamps shine with 10,000 lux of light, mimicking real sunlight to help your brain remember what daylight feels like. The School of Architecture offers three small light therapy lamps available for students to borrow from the Musagetes Library, and their availability is often mentioned in the school’s weekly wellness emails. As for the faculty of health, light therapy lamps are available only in the Sanctuary Room, which is designated for prayers and meditation, and are provided exclusively for faculty and staff, not students. Meanwhile, Conrad Grebel University College offers its residents and associates access to a light therapy lamp through the Student Services office. The college, much like the Student Life Centre, also benefits from naturally bright spaces, with large windows throughout its residences, library, and dining areas.

Building on these initiatives, the faculty of engineering has its own community well-being program to make light therapy lamps accessible specifically for engineering students. Supported by Community Well-being Officer Renate Donnovan, the program provides three lamps — two at the undergraduate office (E2-1772) and one at the Musagetes Architecture Library in Cambridge — that students can borrow for up to three days.

“The lamps are medical grade and designed to mimic real sunlight. They help your brain recognize that it’s daytime, which can make a big difference when it’s dark outside before and after classes. If you find you have sleeping issues, use the lamps early in the day and not too close to bedtime, because they can disrupt melatonin production,” Donnovan explains.

The growing awareness of light therapy’s benefits is beginning to spread across campus. At St. Jerome’s University, Wellness Coordinator Angelina Dodds shared that the college currently does not offer SAD lamps for use or rental, but has recently taken steps and already begun setting up lending policies and practices through the library.

Meanwhile, the University of Waterloo Libraries are also taking steps to support the campus community through light therapy. Two new lamps will be available for students, staff, and faculty to borrow and use at the Libraries by December 2025. These lamps are part of a broader selection of borrowable tech offered at all three library locations — Davis Centre, Dana Porter, and Musagetes — through the Library Help Desks. Anyone with a WatCard can borrow a lamp for the day for use within the library. The lights are specifically designed to simulate spring and summer brightness levels, helping to offset the effects of reduced sunlight in winter. Recommended use is 20 to 30 minutes at a time for maximum effect.

Beyond the lamps, Donnovan emphasizes the importance of maintaining balance through healthy routines. “Keeping a regular sleep schedule helps a lot. Go to bed and wake up around the same time every day — if possible. Good nutrition helps too. Pay attention to what you eat — we started a fruit and vegetable market on campus. It’s $10 for a bag of produce, with locations in engineering and health [buildings]. It’s an easy way to eat better during the term.”