The search for the ideal study spot: Where are UW’s best study locations?

As you begin to explore the hallways, tunnels, and buildings on UW campus your first year, you’ll likely be met with both feelings of excitement and overwhelm. You’ll notice some environments are noisy, others feel eerily quiet, and maybe you’ll come across a few spots on campus that feel like the ideal study environment. To help you get a head start and make the search for the best study spot feel less like a scavenger hunt, we’ve compiled a list to help you ace your first-year classes.

Dana Porter Library

It’s a classic, but with good reason. Located at the heart of campus, Dana Porter library has plenty of resources in the humanities, arts, and social sciences, this location remains popular among students across all faculties, but perhaps especially those within the faculty of arts. Upon entering the library, you’ll spot the circulation desk with staff ready to help you find needed study materials. Also on the first floor is Browsers Café, a cozy coffee shop stocked with study snacks and drinks for fueling up during long study sessions. Quick tip? The third floor has a water bottle filling station with some of the coldest water on-campus, making hydration quick and easy. Beside Browsers, you’ll also see the IST Service Desk, with staff offering free tech support — always handy when your laptop unexpectedly crashes mid-study sessions or if you need to charge your device. There are five floors dedicated to student study. Floors 7 and 8 are reserved for silent study, floors 6 and 9 for quiet study, and the 10th floor is meant for group study with plenty of group study spaces. For students who prefer a little background chatter while studying, the first floor has many desks facing the windows, lending a relaxed study atmosphere. Forgot your laptop or need to print? No problem. Desktops are available for use on the first floor and printers are located beside the circulation desk. Individual and group study rooms are also available for booking through the front desk or through the study room booking portal.

Davis Centre Library

With its high ceiling upon entering and unique architecture, the Davis Centre library is a go-to study spot for students. This library is home to resources for science, mathematics, and engineering. This location also has a circulation desk and an IST Service Desk ready to support you with tech issues. Printers are located beside the IST Service Desk and desktop computers are available for use. The library is divided into different sections for silent, quiet, and group study. The location also offers many individual and group study rooms that can be booked — perfect for focused study or when looking to work on a group project. If you’re feeling in need of a study snack, the Tim Hortons just outside the library has got you covered.

Lusi Wong Library

Located at the Renison University College, the Lusi Wong library is a relatively smaller library that sees little foot traffic. It’s the perfect study spot if you prefer a lower-stimulation environment with plenty of natural light coming in through the large windows. Within the library itself, you’ll find resources for social work, social development studies, religious studies, cultural studies, and language studies. You can also book one of two study rooms at the Lusi Wong library for study groups of at least two or more online. This location does not have a tech support desk, but it does have the Renison cafeteria just down the hall if you’re feeling hungry.

St. Jerome’s Library

The St. Jerome’s library is located on the second floor of SJ1. With plenty of study space and cozy nooks and crannies to study in, this location tends to see high traffic during the fall term. It can be tough to find a study spot when visiting during popular hours, such as afternoons and late evenings. Three study rooms are available for booking, with bookings limited to two hours per group daily. Photocopying, printing and scanning are available and payment is accepted via WatCard. If you’re looking for a coffee or hot chocolate to boost your energy while studying, drop by the Funcken Café at St. Jerome’s for some fair trade coffee, a variety of drinks, or sandwiches.

Student Life Centre

If you prefer to study in a busier area and don’t mind background action, the Student Life Centre (SLC) is the place for you. You can study while you have lunch from one of the nearby food shops, or consider heading upstairs where you’ll typically see less traffic, especially during the early morning. The lower level has a study lounge open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and accommodates up to 36 people. If you’re interested in booking one of the SLC’s study rooms, drop by the Turnkey Desk. Overall, the SLC is a good option to get a study session in between classes or if you’re looking for a casual meeting spot to complete a group assignment or group study session. The Physical Activities Complex (PAC) is not far off, meaning you can get your workout in before or after your study session to give your mind and body a break from the academic grind.

Quantum Nano Centre

Perhaps not the first spot that comes to mind when considering study spots is the Quantum Nano Centre (QNC). The main highlight of the QNC when it comes to study spots are the seats and tables facing the windows. During the fall months especially, it’s lovely to sit in the orange glow of the changing leaves outdoors and see the sunset coming inside as you study. These seats are popular however and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a seat during peak hours, such as midday. Consider dropping by around the morning or late evening for a better chance of snagging a window seat. Otherwise, the QNC has several large lecture rooms that, like other lecture rooms across campus, can be used for any student to come in and study when not in use.

Modern Languages — Basement and outdoor patio

Parlez-vous français? Even if you’re not majoring in a language, the Modern Languages (ML) building is a lovely spot to escape from the overwhelm of busier parts of campus. ML boasts one of UW’s best lesser known study spots. The downstairs basement and cafeteria is relatively quiet and several chairs on the main and upper floors are typically vacant. If you’re looking for an outdoor study spot, this is the place. Past the basement cafeteria, the doors lead to an outdoor space with plenty of seating and a fountain. Study outdoors to the sound of trickling water and birdsong!

Keep exploring UW campus for your own favourite study spots and consider dropping by our suggested locations. Try out studying in lower stimulation settings and busier spots to find what feels best to you. As you begin your academic journey at UW, have fun exploring different parts of campus and finding new ways to keep studying engaging and enjoyable. In time, you’ll come to find the environments and methods that best suit your needs and enable you to produce your best work.