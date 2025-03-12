The spring slump: Finding renewed hope

Last winter, my co-op placement was coming to a close and the spring study term was fast approaching. Initially, I couldn’t have been happier. Exhausted by the grind of the workday, the spring term would mean a respite from the 9-to-5 workweek and a chance to enjoy sunny weather. But May arrived, and I was faced with an abrupt change to the work schedule I’d grown so accustomed to. I struggled to find the motivation to tackle my quickly growing pile of assignments. Although blooming daffodils, twittering birds, and a return to brighter afternoons and warmer mornings are welcome changes, it was tough to shake off so many months of dark evenings and frigid weather. Amid such a seemingly hopeful time of nature’s rebirth, why can spring term feel so challenging? Is it the pressure to find employment after the term is over, or is the lingering exhaustion just one of many symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) brought on by all those days in the dark? Is it possible that the return to sunny days doesn’t always equate to an immediate boost of our well-being? In search of answers, I reached out to UW students for their insights into finding wellness this spring.

Understanding the spring slump and SAD

Broadly speaking, the spring semester slump can be described as a general sense of burnout, exhaustion, and waning motivation. The seasonal impact on mental health is becoming more well-researched, and according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the spring blues is more prevalent among women, young people, and those living far north or south of the equator. In fact, up to 1 in 20 Canadians are affected by severe SAD, according to CAMH. The severity of such diagnoses can be worsened by changes to one’s circadian rhythm, cold weather, dark afternoons, and a loss of interest in socializing with others or spending time outdoors. For students, with the ongoing pressures of university life in addition to the need to cope with the challenges brought on by Canada’s winters, the term spring slump, or springtime blues, comes to mind, and acknowledges the potential for feelings of sadness come April and May.

Contributors to springtime blues

An article from The Tiger cites the lack of adequate time-off as a major factor in spring mental health struggles. Fifth-year computational mathematics student Jeanie Zhang echoes this point, acknowledging that “spring term is tougher because it’s a shorter term without breaks and [has] fewer holidays within the term.” She goes on to describe how in the fall term, breaks such as reading week, Thanksgiving, and holiday closures offer moments of respite “which help adjust [her] mood and get rid of the stress of studying.” Another contributor to springtime blues might very well be the reduced number of students on campus. An individual’s friends might be away on a spring co-op term while they’re stuck on campus studying. Being stuck on campus studying is another contributor to feelings of loneliness, as Zhang notes.

From FOMO to JOMO: embracing where you are today

Picture it: it’s a gorgeous sunny day outside, but you’re busy completing a 3,000-word paper for your 400-level course. It’s hard not to feel like you’re missing out on the fun. Dania Murtaza, a fifth-year political science and communication studies student, describes how she often feels the need to “make more plans because the weather is so lovely.” Many students can probably relate. Yet for those of you longingly scrolling through Instagram posts of tropical vacation getaways and hikes in faraway forests and wishing your spring plans were more exciting, it’s worth considering how you can find moments of joy and relaxation wherever you may be spending the spring term.

An article from Boston University touches on the idea of JOMO (joy of missing out), explaining that the need to be incessantly socializing can make us forget the simple delights in life. Whether it’s rollerblading, badminton, painting, or swimming, there are endless options to spend this spring learning a new skill or refining current talents. Fun isn’t only found in booking flights and 3-hour road trips. Likewise, it’s worth acknowledging the downsides of those luxury trips posted online, such as the costs, travel, and schedule planning. Sometimes, a bike ride in the park, an ice cream with a friend, or even purchasing a new book or t-shirt can be catalysts that remind us of the joy we can find in the present moment, in our current location. While fall term parties or homecoming events might have felt exciting, consider how a springtime coffee chat with a close friend can feel refreshing and energizing in its own way. In a modern world that’s constantly asking us to do more, choosing to integrate activities that are soothing and fulfilling can counteract feelings of longing and sadness.

Beating burnout and renewing yourself

When it comes to coping with the spring slump, lingering feelings of burnout or the fear of missing out, it’s essential to recognize the many strategies that can set you back on the path towards greater wellness. Asked what kind of advice she’d give to students struggling with the transition from winter to spring term, Murtaza suggests: “Spend some time reflecting on what you’re concerned about, and try to find ways [you can] make it easier to thrive during your term.” She also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging your concerns this spring, be it loneliness or the stress of future planning. Recognizing worries and pursuing effective strategies will enable us to rediscover the possibilities that await us next term. Check out the tips below for more strategies to beat the spring slump:

1. Avoid comparison

Believing that your extroverted colleague never feels down or that your best friend’s new relationship is flawless isn’t a realistic perspective. Comparing yourself to anyone and believing that your brief glimpses into their best moments or shiniest possessions represents the full picture robs you of the ability to recognize all that you can be thankful for. Even those surrounded by friends may struggle with their own invisible challenges. Perhaps it’s also worth remembering the truth that feelings and adversities shift, meaning joy and success are equally possible.

2. Engage in self-care

Who doesn’t feel better after taking a shower or sipping a warm cup of tea? Murtaza finds the end-of-day to be an excellent time for re-centering herself. For activities that reduce feelings of burnout, she suggests reading, baking, writing in a diary, talking to a parent or loved one, or hanging out with friends. For Zhang, reconnecting with nature by going for a walk in a local park offers the chance at both sunshine and relaxation. If you’re on campus, consider heading to the PAC or CIF gyms for an endorphin-boosting workout, strolling through Waterloo park for a moment of peace, or diving into a new book by borrowing from the university or local libraries.

3. Develop resilience

Brian Orend, professor of philosophy and UW alum, offers insights to staying resilient and managing ongoing challenges. In his book Seizure the Day, Orend details the stress of coping with seizures, misdiagnoses, and the eventual diagnosis of a brain tumor. His background in philosophy lies at the forefront of his approach to such tribulations. Although philosophy often places emphasis on individual experiences, Orend encourages us to notice how deeply happiness is interconnected to others in our lives: “The empathy and support of those around us are critical to our well-being.” He underscores the significance of developing a philosophy of joy that is untethered to the pursuit of constant happiness or the need to eliminate hardships. He suggests working to develop a mindset that enables the discovery of delight and purpose no matter the current circumstances, and spending less time on draining activities and more on those that lift your heart.

To learn more about Orend’s journey towards resilience, check out his podcast Uncharted: Living a happier life on the UWaterloo Alumni Podcasts site.

Uncovering a season of potential hope

Spring has long been seen as a season reminiscent of hope, possibility, and renewal. American psychiatrist Karl Menninger believed hope to be the “indispensable flame of mental health.” We cannot deny the darkness and difficulties of the recent winter, nor can we ignore looming worries of a possibly lonelier spring term or new fears of life post-graduation. Yet acknowledging the challenges we face is the first step towards uncovering our capacity to handle adversity with courage. Choosing to see the possibility that exists this season takes strength.

If your undergraduate career is coming to a close this spring, celebrate the closing of this chapter. Reflect on who you were in your first year and who stands before you now. If this spring study term looks to be a little quieter, reconnect with your inner voice and neglected hobbies. In a world that is constantly modernizing, changing, and trying to tell us who to be or what to do, in the renewal of spring, in the rebirth of flowers and morning birdsong, perhaps we find again what matters.