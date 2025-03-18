The transformative power of nature: a review of The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett

As we settle into this spring season and begin to notice tulips sprouting upwards, orange-chested robins flying about, and hear the distinct honking of nesting geese, our fellow campus-goers, it really does seem that nature has finally started to reawaken. Noticing this, I was reminded of a literary classic I aim to re-read at least once a year, typically around January or February, to remind myself of the eventual return of springtime. The Secret Garden, a well-known classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodgson Burnett, weaves the difficult themes of childhood grief, familial struggles, and illness alongside mystery, possibility, healing, and a hidden key to a secret garden.

The story follows Mary Lennox, a bitter, unkind ten-year-old girl residing in India with her well-off British family. Mary’s unpleasant attitude is attributed to the lack of attention given to her by her parents and her spoiled life to date. An outbreak of cholera leads to the tragic death of her parents and their servants. This is where the story truly begins to unfold. Mary is sent to live in England with her widowed uncle, Archibald Craven at his expansive estate, Misselthwaite Manor.

At the manor, Mary meets her uncle’s chambermaid, Martha, who, unlike her servants in India, does not bend to Mary’s every wish. As Martha tells Mary about the manor, she shares a story about the hidden garden of Mr. Craven’s deceased wife, which has been locked for over ten years. Mary’s interest in discovering the garden begins to blossom.

As Mary explores the manor’s grounds and meets the groundskeeper Ben Weatherstaff, a passing robin leads her to find a hidden steel key. With some exploring, Mary uncovers the lock and uses the lost key to open it. Inside, she discovers a garden overrun with weeds. Mary gains interest in tending the garden and through her gardening, grows physically stronger as she exerts herself physically and finds a healthy distraction in the lonely estate. As the garden begins to come alive, so too does Mary. The once bitter, cold-hearted child gains not only physical strength, but a deep appreciation for nature, life, and the possibilities that can reveal themselves when we have the courage to care and work towards a positive outcome.

That’s not the end of the story, however. Mary hears peculiar sounds every night while sleeping at the manor. The cause of such sounds is later uncovered when a stubborn Mary follows them to their source. She meets her cousin, Colin, another ten-year-old child, but one who is adamant he is a deformed hunchback and an invalid.

Over the course of several chapters, we follow along as two children (one once stubborn and selfish, and another so convinced of his imaginary deformity that he believes himself unable to walk) transform into kinder, stronger children. How does this transformation occur? Though you will need to read the full story to find out, it does have quite a bit to do with a secret garden and the power our thoughts and mindset hold in determining the outcome of our lives.

Although seemingly introduced to many as a story for children, I would encourage anyone who read the book as a child to re-read it as a young adult. The themes of personal growth, self-discovery, and how our minds, much like a garden, require tending and weeding to enable the brightest blooms, is an inspiring reminder that healing and transformation are always possible.

For those who have never read the book, I have no doubt you’ll find yourself enraptured by The Secret Garden. Whether you’re interested in the mystery of a hidden garden or are seeking a read that reminds you of the possibilities that awaken when we look at life with a new perspective, this read is perfect to wrap up the winter term.

“Everything is made out of Magic, leaves and trees, flowers and birds, badgers and foxes and squirrels and people. So it must be all around us.” – The Secret Garden, Frances Hodgson Burnett