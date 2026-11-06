The unsung heroes: A look into UW’s athletic trainers

Within the halls of CIF, a small hallway in the middle of the building leads to a few offices that are the backbone of the athletics department. The crutches, walking boots, and medical tape might seem intimidating at first, but once you step in, you’ll feel a warm and caring atmosphere. These are the offices of UW’s student trainers and athletic therapists.

Imprint sat down with Will Gimple, a fourth-year student trainer for the varsity men’s rugby and men’s hockey teams, and Suvan Mitra, a second-year trainer for the varsity tennis team, to get a glimpse into their lives.

How do you become a trainer?

Gimple: “It’s a lot of work. It starts by taking KIN 140, a first-year class where you learn the basis for a lot of the stuff that we do, developing knowledge of strength and conditioning, all kinds of stuff.”

Mitra: “We get a lot of hands-on experience that we wouldn’t get if we worked in, say, a clinic. It’s a lot more fun too. I think there are around 150 applicants each year. It starts in February, then you get told if you’re in and what team you’re on in April. It’s unpaid but you get a lot of perks, though. You get to travel with the team [and stay in] hotels. You get a lot more freedom than in other [co-op placements]. I’ve never seen another school with a program like this.”

What’s the job like?

Mitra: “It depends on the team. For tennis, we practice four times a week for several hours. Sometimes we also have recovery sessions that run for two to three hours before practice, where we delve into specific athletes and whatever [physical] issues they’re dealing with. You start with a certain team, and you stick with that team for the term. Many people like staying with the same team, but I’ll be working with the squash team as well. That doesn’t usually happen so I’m excited to see how that’s going to work because it’s an entirely different sport with different mechanics, so the common injuries will be different. A lot of what [trainers] do is sport-specific.”

Gimple: “When you apply, you give your top three choices for where you’d want to go. It depends on where there are positions available; some teams have a lot of people returning, others don’t. I didn’t initially choose rugby. I’d never played, but it was cool to learn all the rules, and the team treats us very well. I’m glad I got placed there. I can’t imagine a team that would’ve given me a better experience. It’s a physical sport, so there are a lot of fractures, sprains, cuts, and you have to learn how to handle them in real time.”

Mitra: “There’s a great social aspect too. During my first year, I focused on school and didn’t go out too much. My education always came first. But as soon as I got together with this team, I had a whole new group of friends, and I feel like that’s something I didn’t think would happen — where I’d get a job and meet maybe 20 people that I can call good friends in just a few weeks of being there. It’s a great community with great people. You can spend time at the clinic between classes and talk to the athletic therapists.”

What sport would you want to work with in the future?

Mitra: “If not tennis, then basketball for sure. It gets heated. I’ve met a couple of the men’s and women’s basketball players, and they’re cool. It’s a fast-paced game. You’ve got to stay on your toes as a [student trainer]. Injuries can happen so quickly. Being in that fast-paced, high-energy environment would be a big change for me from tennis, where it’s very intimate, one-on-one with players and coaches.”

Gimple: “My original top three were football, hockey and basketball, so one of those.”

What’s the best part?

Gimple: “It’s definitely game day. You spend the whole week working with the team. You’re watching any of the guys who are injured work their hardest to return to form, to play at the level they need to play. So watching that whole process through the treatments and assessments in the clinic as they return to practice and there are movements through practice, all the way up until that final game day. Now, you get to see the results, and you get to watch the outcome of all the work that the athletes have done. I think that’s really enjoyable and satisfying.”

Mitra: “Since I used to play tennis, I also get to practice with [the team]. So I’m a student trainer/hitting partner/assistant coach, I guess you could say sometimes. It’s been nice being back in that environment. I found the love for my game again. I’m starting to play with my friends outside of school again. I originally stopped playing because I got injured during high school. But through this, I still get to be involved with tennis at the post-secondary level. [This job] is one of the best things that’s happened to me in the past two years.”

The worst?

Mitra: “Sometimes there’s a lot of pressure, and balancing this with school and social life can be challenging. As much time as the athletes are given to prepare [for game day], we’re given the same amount to ensure they’re healthy and everything is right. It’s my second year of university and first year as a student trainer, so it’s a skill I’m still trying to grasp.”

Gimple: “Seeing the athletes that work hard but aren’t in the physical shape to be able to play on that day. Different injuries have different timelines — it’s hard when there’s an athlete whose recovery may not have reached a point where they can play, and you have to tell them they’re not ready yet. It can be hard on the team. But it’s nice to watch them get better day by day and then eventually tell them they’re clear to return.”

If I’m a first-year kinesiology student, how can I become a student trainer?

Gimple: “I’d say try to enroll in KIN 140. There are limited spots, but it’s worth it if you can get it. If you can get involved in anything that has to do with rehabilitation, such as lifeguarding or getting your first aid certification, little things like that can make a resume stand out.”

Mitra: “I feel like the path is different for everyone to like getting to this. There’s a lot of other stuff around the school that I recommend looking at. There’s the campus response team, strength and conditioning trainers, and there are all sorts of ways to get connected with the athletic community. I’d say try as many things as possible before sticking with one.”