The dangers of “thinspo”: a review of Dead Weight by Emmeline Clein

In Dead Weight: Essays on Hunger and Harm, Emmeline Clein provides a raw and profound exploration of eating disorders (EDs), weaving together personal reflection, historical context, and critical analysis. Her writing is both deeply personal and universally resonant as she examines the social and medical forces that perpetuate the cycle of disordered eating, body dysmorphia, and the societal pressures placed on women. This is a book I highly recommend, and I find it particularly relevant seeing as we are currently in Women’s History Month, when we celebrate the achievements of women while also reflecting on the struggles they continue to face.

The book delves into highly eclectic subject matter, and central to each is this idea of “sororal death,” or dying because of being a woman. This would include deaths resulting from domestic abuse, sexual assault, healthcare disparities borne from sexism, but most relevantly, eating disorders.

Clein’s own struggles with anorexia and bulimia serve as poignant, lived examples of how deeply ingrained these issues are within the context of gendered violence and cultural expectations. Eating disorders, as Clein discusses, are often symptoms of a larger societal illness—one where women are taught to value themselves based on their physical appearance and size. She critically examines how fatphobia pervades not just cultural attitudes but also healthcare systems, perpetuating harmful stigma and worsening outcomes for individuals in larger bodies. In Dead Weight, she delves into the ways that discrimination based on weight—whether through direct bias, medical neglect, or systemic injustice—has led to worse healthcare outcomes, particularly for those who are considered obese by societal standards.

One of the key insights Clein presents, which I found particularly compelling, is the correlation between yo-yo dieting—often driven by the pursuit of an “ideal” weight—and worse health outcomes, even more so than being obese. The constant cycles of weight loss and regain place physical stress on the body, disrupting metabolism and contributing to long-term health complications. This is further highlighted by studies that challenge the prevailing focus on weight loss in modern health culture, revealing that the weight range considered “overweight” is often associated with the longest life expectancy. While society tends to equate being larger with being less healthy, Clein argues that the data simply doesn’t support this common assumption.

She also reflects on the societal expectation for women to be thin by examining the concept of asceticism—the idea that starving oneself is a form of purity or self-discipline. She draws a parallel between the cultural reverence for extreme thinness and religious devotion, suggesting that anorexia is often seen as the “ideal” eating disorder. This perception positions anorexia as the most “virtuous” or socially acceptable form of disordered eating, in contrast to conditions like bulimia, orthorexia, or Eating Disorder Not Otherwise Specified (EDNOS), which are often viewed as less controllable or more socially stigmatized. Clein critiques this hierarchical view, noting how anorexia is often glamorized, while other eating disorders are dismissed or misunderstood, perpetuating harmful standards and reinforcing the idealization of extreme thinness.

With her personal experience and the stories she hears from others, Clein critiques the current treatment landscape for eating disorders, particularly the often ineffective “in-hospital” programs that fail to address the complex emotional and psychological components of these conditions. She discusses at length the lack of comprehensive care in many treatment centers, which often focus primarily on weight restoration or physical health, overlooking the deep-rooted emotional struggles and trauma that drive eating disorders. Clein highlights how these programs frequently fail to offer meaningful psychological support, leaving individuals with little help in addressing the core issues of their disordered eating, such as body dysmorphia, trauma, or societal pressures.

A significant and alarming topic Clein also addresses is the off-label prescribing of Wellbutrin (an antidepressant) as a weight-loss tool, an irresponsible and dangerous trend in the treatment of EDs. While it may offer short-term weight loss, its use can exacerbate underlying mental health conditions and fuel the dangerous cycle of disordered eating. More alarmingly, those undergoing calorie restriction or with a history of EDs have an incredibly elevated risk of experiencing seizures—but this side effect is often disregarded or not disclosed by pharmaceutical companies, as it would affect their bottom line of course.

For anyone wanting to learn more about the lived experience of those with eating disorders, I do believe that Dead Weight is a necessary read. The research Clein presents is deeply compelling, effectively interwoven with her poetic prose and personal insights. With how skillfully she blends scientific data with raw emotional narratives and pop-culture references to the incredibly thin models and actresses of the past, I almost forgot I was reading a non-fiction book at times. If what I brought up in this article interests you at all, I highly suggest picking the book up from your local library: it will truly transform your perspective on this epidemic.